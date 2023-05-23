Gemini Season Is Here And It’s Giving You Permission To Overthink & Overanalyse Everything

Taurus Season’s chill vibes are donezo and in its place comes bright and lively Gemini Season.

Since Mercury Retrograde and Eclipse Season’s dramatic-ass energy put communication on the fritz, chatty Gemini Szn is here to restore our gift of the gab and get us pondering life.

To prepare you for what’s to come, I’ve answered all your questions about what this hectic spiritual season entails.

What is Gemini Season?

As you probably gathered from its title, Gemini Season is the period of time that spans the birthdays of Gemini bbs.

For those of you who are rusty on their star sign dates, Gemini Season runs from May 21 – June 21, meaning it’s just kicked off and you’ve probably started to feel its affects already without even noticing.

As we all know, each astrological season radiates the energy of that particular sign, which means everyone will be feeling its impacts. Not just Geminis.

What happens during Gemini Season?

It’s perhaps one of the most jarring seasons of the year ‘cos it follows Taurus Season which is known for its ultra chill vibes, where things were stable and grounded. You practiced self-care regularly and genuinely felt like you had your shit together.

Now, Gemini’s bonkers energy throws things into a tailspin and you’ll have yourself questioning what’s legit and what’s not.

Anyone who knows a Gemini is well aware that where they go, gossip and drama tends to follow, which is often entertaining but can also cause unwanted chaos.

You may find that someone you thought you knew or even trusted rears another head during this period and you start to see them from a totally different light.

Not only do the Olsen Twins perfectly convey the Gemini twin image but they, themselves, are Geminis. Coincidence? I think the fuck not! (Credit: Getty)

What do we do during Gemini Season?

Gemini is the first air sign of the zodiac, and as an air sign, its energy is bright, social and intellectual. Air signs are often mistakenly labelled as air heads but this is simply untrue (in some cases, anyway).

This airiness should be perceived as flexible, clever and brimming with ideas. While Taurus Season was grounded and stable, you’re now looking at things from a totally different perspective, which can pave the way for some very welcome changes and a shake-up in one’s routine.

It promotes adaptability and evolution and rejects the idea that you can only act one way or do one thing.

Geminis love to have a yarn and engage in stimulating conversations. So now’s a time to be sociable and network, network, network.

Follow that second face of yours and see where it leads you.

Catch ya on the other side…