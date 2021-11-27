We’re still in eclipse season, mates, and there’s a solar eclipse on the 4th, so get ready for some drama! Read on to suss your horoscope for the week ahead…

ARIES

A certain longterm plan that had previously been running smoothly will suddenly experience a ‘yuge spanner in the works, all thanks to that bloody solar eclipse which hits next week on the 4th. This year has been filled with setbacks what with COVID and all, so just buck up and press on like a good Aries should.

TAURUS

You’ve been left in limbo in regards to a certain decision and this week you’ll finally receive an answer, as the solar eclipse beams into demanding Sagittarius on the 4th. It’s looking like whatever this is will be finance, career, or education-related, so be sure to dot your t’s and cross your i’s. Shortcuts will get ya nowhere!

GEMINI

This week you’ll experience either a breakup or a breakthrough in one of your relationships. I’m not just talking romantic relationships, could be your relationship with a friend, relative, colleague, neighbour, etc. This is all thanks to the solar eclipse and its transformative energy which hits on the 4th. Buckle up!

CANCER

It’s officially December, which means it’s the silly as shit season and you’re about to be put through the ringer! With the intense solar eclipse hitting on the 4th, be sure to take it as easy as ya bloody well can to avoid burning yourself out before you’ve even put your Christmas tree up or played your first rotation of Mariah Carey‘s Chrissy album.

LEO

This week, your romantic life will be on the fritz because of that dastardly solar eclipse which hits on the 4th. It’s not a result of a fiery interaction, but rather the lack of fiery interactions. Leos are fire signs who need constant passion, and when that flame dims, you low-key lose interest. Try and combat this by lighting a fire under your partnerships to make things exciting again.

VIRGO

The silly season kicks off with a bang this week, thanks to the solar eclipse which beams into your house of home and fam on the 4th. Expect qualms in both of these realms over the next seven days, but look on the bright side? At least it’s preparing you for the craziness of Christmas, which is right around the corner! And a Virgo loves to be prepared for what’s to come, right?

LIBRA

This week, a cycle that began last year will come to a close, and with it you will gain some clarity on where you are and where you wish to go in this next chapter of your life. This is due to the solar eclipse which hits on the 4th. Eclipses can be verrrry chaotic, but when the dust settles, you’ll find the answers you’ve been seeking all along.

SCORPIO

This week ask yourself: have you been making smart financial choices lately or poor financial choices? Actually nah, you won’t even need to ask. The answer to that question will become apparent when the solar eclipse hits on the 4th. If the answer is ‘poor choices’, start taking steps to remedy that ASAP.

SAGITTARIUS

It will become apparent to you this week that everything you’ve been through this year has had a purpose in the grand scheme of things. You may feel shellshocked and have emotional scars and feel exhausted as hell, but you’ve grown heaps since last Sagi Szn and you’re older and wiser now than ever before. HBD, bb.

CAPRICORN

The solar eclipse which hits on the 4th effectively closes a chapter in which you’ve been slogging it behind-the-scenes with little to no recognition. Going forward, change the narrative to one where you put in 11/10 but receive the praise you deserve for it. Know your worth, bb!

AQUARIUS

This week, the solar eclipse will have you thinking about peeps who have been yeeted out of your life (either by choice or unintentionally). Have a think about if you’re happy they’re gone or if you’ve been missing them. Is your life better now or do you think they could bring some sunshine into your realm? Much to ponder…

PISCES

You’re still scratching your head about a certain career decision and this week, the solar eclipse on the 4th will help you decide which avenue to follow. Some ruthless decisions will need to be made in order to reach your goals, but so be it. Anything that’s truly amazing will take hard work and sacrifices!

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV who also dabbles in woo-woo stuff like astrology and crystals and has been penning horoscopes since the start of his career. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.