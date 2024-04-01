New Moon Solar Eclipse In Aries: What It Means And How To See It

Out with the old and in with the new! The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries is here so it’s time to tap into its fresh energy.

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra a few weeks back was all about cutting cords and letting go — now, this lunation is all about picking up the pieces and starting fresh. And you have the fiery energy of the Aries to help you do just that!

Read on for everything you need to know about the April Eclipse…

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries

When is the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries?

The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries rises on April 8th, 2024.

Yep, there really do be no rest for the wicked! This will signal the end of Eclipse Season but we’re not fully out of the woods as Mercury Retrograde has just kicked off.

What is an eclipse?

Eclipses are wild cosmic events that activate the lunar nodes. Since the south and north nodes, often referred to as the Nodes of Fate, impact our karmic pathway (AKA our destiny), this means the eclipse will send ripples to earth and cause wacky events.

They’re often referred to as “cosmic wake-up calls”, so… wake up! Pay attention! Read the signs!

What will happen during the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries?

Since Aries is the planet of action, passion, purpose and drive, this lunation is all about getting shit done.

There are boundless opportunities for growth and new beginnings right now, so channel the Aries spirit to seize those opps!

Take the initiative and go after what you want — don’t wait for shit to come to you!

Also, don’t be afraid to reach out and try something new!

What is Eclipse Season?

Ah, Eclipse Season. Words that strike fear in the hearts of cosmically attuned people everywhere. But what the freak is it, huh? Head HERE to have all your questions answered.

What should I avoid doing?

There are many dos and don’ts for the April Eclipse and I’m sure you’ve got loads of questions. Can you charge your crystals during the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries? Can you manifest? All those questions are answered for you HERE.

