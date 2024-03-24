Full Moon Eclipse In Libra: What It Means And How To See It

Have you been feeling out of balance? Well the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra is here to offer you an opportunity to fix that!

The star sign of Libra is represented by the scales — it favours balance and harmony and won’t be content until both has been found.

For the 2024 eclipse, channel the energy to help you restore peace in your life.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra…

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra

When is the next eclipse?

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra rises Monday, 25 March (AKA today!).

You can expect for it to be at its peak at around 6:00pm.

What is an eclipse?

Eclipses are wild cosmic events that activate the lunar nodes. Since the south and north nodes, often referred to as the Nodes of Fate, impact our karmic pathway (AKA our destiny), this means the eclipse will send ripples to earth and cause wacky events.

They’re often referred to as “cosmic wake-up calls”, so… wake up! Pay attention! Read the signs!

What will happen during the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Libra?

Since Libra is the planet of balance, love and harmony, this lunation offers the chance to work on all of these areas in your life.

People in committed relationship will finally feel ready to have big important conversations (exciting ones! Not scary ones!). You’ll also feel a sense of peace and togetherness with your partner which I absolutely love for you.

As for singles, you’ll be keen as to get back on the apps, go out to meet people or rekindle things with an ex.

But do remember that eclipse energy can be ever-changing and unpredictable. Be especially careful that you don’t overthink to the point that you ruin happy moments or miss out on golden opportunities.

What is Eclipse Season?

Eclipse Season is a one-month period in which Eclipses hit. Head HERE for everything you need to know about that.

24-25 March.

