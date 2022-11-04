The final eclipse of 2022 hits next week along with a Full Moon in stubborn-ass Taurus.

Here’s what to expect…

ARIES

The Full Moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8 will help you get your financial sitch back on track at long last. Good for you, boo. Ditch your shitty spending habits and start saving your dosh so you’ll have enough funds to plan a killer summer.

TAURUS

The Full Moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8 will beam into your relationship zone. When shit starts to get heavy, don’t be afraid to cry and express your feelings. Being stoic won’t help you get through to the other side. In fact, it’s probably what got you in this mess in the first place.

GEMINI

Next week you’ll truly understand the importance of maintaining a healthy work / life balance. The lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8 will knock you on your ass and the only solution will be to hit pause on your tasks and rest up.

CANCER

Next week’s lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8 will impact your social circle. There may be some drama in the group chat. Try and rise above the pettiness and use your Cancerian nurturing energy to restore order, rather than getting sucked into it yourself.

LEO

Next week something will come to an end as the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Taurus rises on November 8. Just remind yourself that when one door closes, another one opens. Something super exciting is coming!

VIRGO

Keep your eyes and ear peeled for intriguing intel next week as the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8 brings hidden secrets to light. Something tells me your group chat is gonna be blowing up!

LIBRA

You’ll be feeling kinda triggered next week as the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8 hits you right in the emotional baggage. When you start to feel insecure, be sure to reach out to someone for a chat because reassurance is the best way to deal with it.

SCORPIO

You’ve been putting off a heavy convo with someone important in your life but next week, as the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8 rises, you’ll have no choice but to address the issue. This is a good thing. It’s time to deal with it so you can move the fuck on.

SAGITTARIUS

You’ve been working your fine Sagi ass off lately and it’s time to take a break and recharge. This will be spotlighted by the Full Moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8. All work and no play isn’t usually your vibe anyway. Restore balance to your life!

CAPRICORN

Next week your friends and fam will come through for you in a major way. As Venus in Scorpio meets with Neptune in Pisces on November 10, you’ll be pleasantly surprised by how far your peeps will go for you.

AQUARIUS

The Full Moon lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8 brings with it some drama, drama, dramaaaa. There may be trouble on the home front, involving your fam and / or housemates. It’s time to clean house, mate.

PISCES

Next week, don’t even bother trying to change peoples’ opinions because everyone will be ultra stubborn thanks to the Full Moon lunar eclipse in pigheaded Taurus on November 8. Just stay in your lane and block out all the negativity, rather than allowing yourself to get sucked into the chaos.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.