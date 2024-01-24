Libra Monthly Horoscope: February 2024

Guess what, Air sign legend? Your Libra monthly horoscope has rolled in and it’s ready for your perusal! Going forward, we’ll be dropping monthly horoscopes and each sign will get it’s own article so we can do a full deep dive into what you can expect for the month ahead. So without further ado, here’s the Libra February 2024 horoscopes!

Libra February Horoscopes 2024

(September 23 – October 22)

SEX + DATING

You Libran kings and queens are dreamy babes who love to romanticise life and have high hopes when it comes to your relationships. This is honestly one of your greatest traits and it’s what makes you air sign legends so sweet and fun to be around. But that ~dreaminess~ can quickly turn into naivety and you wind up disappointed when your expectations haven’t been met. In February, try and lower your expectations when it comes to your relationships. This might sound grim but there’s an easy solution: simply communicate with your date / partner about what you need to be happy and really listen to them to ensure you’re on the same page and your needs are being met.

CAREER + WORK

Get ready for the unexpected this month, Libran legend. There may be the opportunity to travel thanks to werk this month so pack your bags and get your OOO ready! You’ll also find some unexpected expenses that may bleed your wallet dry which bloody sucks… hopefully you’ve earned back the cashola that you blew at Chrissy so you can survive this financial hurdle.

LIFE IN GENERAL

When the new year began, you promised yourself that this would be the year that you get your life together, especially where health, wellness and fitness are concerned. But sadly, you haven’t quite kicked those goals yet as you’ve been keeping the holiday spirit alive and I love that for you, but February is your time to recommit to your goals. Not to worry, the stars are on your side as the sun heads in your sixth house of routine and wellness, giving you a much-needed kick in the pants that’ll have you determined to crush those goals. Hot tip: the cause of your stress could stem from the fact that you’re overworked so it might be worth tapping out of some commitments in order to prioritise your health!

New Moon in Aquarius

February 9th, 2024, at 2:59 pm

This lunar occasion encourages you to shed any baggage that’s weighing you down. Aquarians themselves never allow themselves to get bogged down by bullshit, so channel this energy.

The Sun leaves Aquarius and moves into Pisces

February 18, 2024

Spicy Pisces Season has arrived! This period is all about creativity, compassion, new beginnings and closure. As Pisces is a v. emotional sign (perhaps one of the most emotional signs of the zodiac), prepare to feel all of the feels over the next month. Expect loads of crying sessions, whether that be from remembering sad moments from your past or simply watching that movie that always gets you going (The Notebook, Marley & Me, etc).

Pisces peeps are also known to be hella ~dreamy~ with their heads often up in the clouds, so now is a time to allow your mind to wander. Got a fun creative project you’ve been wanting to get off the ground? Could be working on an artwork, writing or reading a novel, hell, even a new Instagram aesthetic. Well now’s the time to go for gold, bb. Pisces Season is all about getting in touch with your creative side.

Full Moon in Virgo

February 24, 2024, at 4:30am

Your mind is being clouded with negative thoughts and you’ve been practicing self-loathing, rather than self-love. The Virgo Full Moon is here to rework your way of thinking. Your horoscope for Libra this month is all about manifesting inner peace and joy and eliminating those inner demons of yours.

