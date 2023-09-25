Libra Season Is Here So Restore Balance And Reject Anything That Fucks With Your Peace

It’s time to restore balance to your life and look absolutely fkn STUNNING while doing so because sparkly Libra Season has arrived!

Libra Season — which goes from about September 23 to October 23 every year — is all about making every aspect of your life aesthetically pleasing.

Why is this? Well, because Libra is a cardinal air sign that’s ruled by Venus AKA the planet of love and beauty.

Libra’s symbol is The Scales, hence why most Librans are people-pleasing sweeties because they like to keep the peace. So during this time, you should adopt that energy and restore harmony and order to your life.

The Scales also denote justice and fairness so make sure you’re always doing what’s right and for the greater good, rather than being selfish or worse, doing things just to shut people up. Life should be all about compromise! Try to be more tactful and diplomatic — focus on your negotiation techniques when dealing with prickly people.

If you’ve been feeling hella bored lately, Libra Season is the time to revive your spark. This can be by doing something as simple as redecorating your home or work space or tizzying up your look. Do whatever it is that makes you feel fresh and gorgeous!

If you know a Libra, you’ll know that these babes are social butterflies, so start treating everyone like they’re your bestie and make some damn good mems.

Now is also a good time to tap into your artistic side, whatever that means for you. Create something beautiful!

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is coming October 31. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.