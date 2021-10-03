Mercury in Retrograde rages on, but the new moon in Libra on Wednesday will bring fresh energy for all to enjoy! Read on to see what you’re in for next week…

ARIES

Are you on the outs with someone you love? Well the new moon in Libra on Wednesday, October 6 will help you patch things up. Channel Libra’s calming, balancing energy and make things right, even if you swear they’re the one who’s in the wrong. Just put your sword down and make peace again. You’ll be happier in the long run! As the saying goes: ‘Holding onto anger is like drinking poison and hoping the other person dies.’ Don’t drink the poison, luv. You’re too hot for that xoxo.

TAURUS

We’re only a week into the last Mercury Retrograde of 2021 and you’re already feeling hella drained as a bunch of things have gone awry. This week, when the new moon lands in Libra and your sixth house of rejuvenation on Wednesday, October 6, do something that’ll help restore your health, whether it’s a self-care day or booking in a medical check-up.

GEMINI

This week’s new moon in Libra encourages you to learn to set boundaries and intentions in all your relationships. On or around Wednesday, October 6, indulge in conversations with yourself, a potential date, a partner, a family member, a mate, a mate’s dog, (literally whoever!) about what your needs are in that relationship.

CANCER

You’ve been having a rough go of it lately, what with the pandemic and, of course, Mercury in Retrograde, which is already wreaking havoc on, like, every single aspect of our lives. But this week you’ll be given a slight reprieve in the form of the new moon in Libra, which arrives on Wednesday. You’ll be feeling the love from your friends and fam and you’ll also have plenty of love to give back to them.

LEO

Although Mercury Retrograde, which came into effect last week, usually makes communication go awry, this week, the concept of communication will be on your side as the Libra new moon on Wednesday falls in your third house of, you guessed it, communication! Use this time to reconnect with your loved ones.

VIRGO

While Mercury Retrograde is usually a time to lay low and not make any bold movements or statements, this week, there’s a new moon in Libra and your second house of $$$, so planetary energy is on your side. Now is the time to shop around for a better paying job, to ask your boss for a raise, or to start a sweet side hustle.

LIBRA

There’s a new moon this Wednesday and since it lands in YOUR season, it’s particularly potent for you, Libran. Channel the new moon’s energy and do something new! Hit the refresh button on your life!! Set goals and intentions for the next lunar cycle!!! Cut through Mercury Retrograde’s confusing energy and just be your fun and flirty self!!!!

SCORPIO

So get this: Mercury Retrograde is bringing ghosts from your past back into your life, and with them comes some rank-ass energy. But at the same time, Libra Season is working to restore balance in your world, and this week, as the new moon lands in Libra and your 12th house of thoughts, you’ll have the opportunity to shed the emotional baggage you’ve been carrying for ages.

SAGITTARIUS

Sure, Mercury Retrograde is an absolute shitfight and we’re already suffering from its neggo energy, but this week you’ll be thrown a life raft in the form of the new moon in Libra, which brings with it a glimmer of hope and the opportunity for success. Raise your vibes, bb. The stars are keen to see you succeed!

CAPRICORN

You’ve been trying your darnedest to find a work / life balance, which I absolutely love for you. This week, as the new moon lands in Libra and your 10th house of recognition on Wednesday, October 6, you’ll receive kudos for all the hard work you’ve been doing and perhaps even a reward of some kind.

AQUARIUS

There’s fresh energy in the air this week and it’s just what the doctor bloody well ordered, innit?. Over the next few days, a new moon in Libra will land in your ninth house of philosophy, so expect to engage in some deep convos that will broaden your horizons, and in turn, you will broaden other peoples’ horizons with your brilliant Aquarius mind.

PISCES

You’re in for a sensual week, Pisces, as the new moon in Libra spices up your eighth house of S-E-X. Because new moons carry fresh energy, expect to meet someone who you’ll find exceptionally hot (either IRL or online). Already in a relationship? Some wild and passionate f*cking is set to occur. Enjoy ;). Note: Said f*cking could also be solo, if ya catch my drift.

