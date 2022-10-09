Mercury Retrograde is well and truly over, and may I add: A-FUCKING-MEN.

But since it was a particularly bonkers one, the dust is still slowly settling and we’re dealing with some of the aftermath, especially around October 10 when Mercury re-enters Libra.

Here’s everything you’re in for next week based on your sign…

ARIES

You might think you’ve finally shut the door on a particular qualm in one of your relationships but next week as Mercury re-enters Libra on October 10, you’ll find that you’re not quite done yet. Channel Libra season’s balancing vibes and settle the beef once and for all.

TAURUS

You’ve been feeling kinda off lately so it’s time to tap into Libra season’s balancing vibes to restore order to your life. Next week, go back to your routine and prioritise your health above everything else. Pay special attention to signs from the universe that’ll help you decide what your next move should be.

GEMINI

As your ruling planet Mercury re-enters Libra on October 10, you’ll have a major breakthrough at work or in one of your creative projects. You’re almost there, bb. Just keep chipping away at it and before ya know it, you’ll be flexing your success all over social media.

CANCER

You’re due for a shake-up on the home-front next week. Whether it’s fixing the Feng Shui at your pad, recruiting a new housemate or perhaps contemplating a move if your current place is feeling stale. Trust your Cancerian instincts and do what feels right. Now that Mercury Retrograde is donezo, you can finally trust your judgement again!

LEO

You’ve been feeling bored lately and it’s time to change it up and try something new. There’s one thing a Leo won’t tolerate and that’s being bored! When Mercury re-enters Libra on October 10, ponder the possibility of hitting refresh and starting over again. Follow paths you never would’ve thought to go down. Ya never know what’s around the corner!

VIRGO

Next week your focus will be on your financial sitch as Mercury re-enters Libra on October 10. Don’t get too carried away in the playful spirit of Libra season and waste your money on nonsense.

LIBRA

It’s your season and it should be an absolute hoot and a half but because of all the retrogrades, it’s been anything but. Now that Mercury Retrograde, the toughest retrograde of all, is done and dusted, try and restore your sense of play. Don’t be shy to toss your responsibilities aside next week and have a good ol’ time!

SCORPIO

Loose lips sink ships and there are certain secrets that you must keep to yourself. Next week, be mindful of information that’s shared with you. Keep all intel safe in your Scorpio vault.

SAGITTARIUS

Next week, don’t be afraid to lean on your close mates when you’re in need. They lean on you all the damn time so it’s your turn to do the same. Be open and vulnerable with trusting pals ‘cos they may hold the answer to your problems.

CAPRICORN

You’re still a tad hesitant after taking several tumbles during Mercury Retrograde. Well it’s over now, luv, and you should be back to full strength so go balls to the wall with it. Don’t let the fear of fucking up stop you from doing your thing!

AQUARIUS

If you’re pondering the possibility of studying something new, start making enquiries next week as communication planet Mercury re-enters Libra on October 10, encouraging you to expand your horizons.

PISCES

Next week you’re gonna be feeling all introspective and reflective. Don’t be afraid to bail on your plans and responsibilities to go inside yourself and plot out what you wanna do next.

