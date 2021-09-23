Wave goodbye to get-shit-done Virgo season and say big HELLO to playful Libra season, which kicks off today!

Libra season has the energy that your Libran mates exude: fun, flirty, colourful, stylish, etc.

But while I’d love to tell you that this means you’ll be living your best life for the next few weeks, sadly, it coincides with the dreaded Mercury Retrograde, which kicks off on Monday (head here for advice on how to survive Mercury Retrograde, BTW).

Here’s what the hell that means for your sign…

ARIES

Because Libra is ruled by love planet Venus, this one is gonna hit ya riiiiight in the relationship zone. You’re going to have some major a-ha moments in your love life. If you’re single, you may realise something different about who / how you date. If you’re committed, you may learn something new about your partner. Meanwhile, Mercury Retrograde will bring unresolved issues bubbling up to the surface. Don’t avoid them, face them head on!

TAURUS

Taureans are the undisputed self-care kings and queens, and Libra season is all about pampering yourself, so spend this time committing to your self-care methods. You’ll be extra glad that you did when Mercury Retrograde rolls around, bringing abject chaos into your life. Things you’ve been putting off and poor habits will come back to bite you in the butt during this Merc Retro period. Maybe a parking ticket will pop up or that pile of work tasks you’ve been avoiding will become twice as big. My advice? Strap on your face mask and get to work. Juggle self-care with getting shit done.

GEMINI

Librans are known to be visionary artists, so channel this energy during Libra season. Have you been thinking of starting an art project, a poetry book, an app, hell, even a new Instagram aesthetic? Whatever it is, now’s the time! Express yo’self. You’ll need the distraction because come Mercury Retrograde, there’s gonna be some strife in your romantic zone. And as any artist worth their salt paintbrush will tell ya, nothing boosts creativity more than emotional turmoil

CANCER

Although Libra season is all about frolicking around with your pals, this time ’round, you’re gonna want nothing more than to disappear inside yourself and do some introspective thinking. I’m not just saying this because of COVID, this isn’t a Government Health ad. But based on planetary energy where Cancer is concerned, you’re in need of some soul-searching. This will become even more apparent when Mercury Retrograde kicks off and brings drama into your home and family zone.

LEO

Get ready to spread your lovely Leo wings, babeyyy, as fun and flirty Libra season summons good mates and good vibes, which is a welcome change from the abject chaos of the last few months. Just be sure to watch yourself when Mercury Retrograde kicks off, as it’s bound to fuck with communication. Double check every text and email before sending it, write down every single appointment and deadline, and, perhaps most importantly, be very careful with how you speak to others. Before ya blow up at someone, take a few deep breaths and edit your words, or you’ll regret it later.

VIRGO

For most signs, Libra season will be all about throwing dollar bills in the air and having a good time, but not for Virgos. Nope. No sir. Your season might be over, but you’re still keen to get to work and get shit done, especially where money matters are concerned. Your focus will be on setting financial goals and *then* treating yourself, but only after you feel that you’ve saved enough. Which will actually come in handy when Mercury Retrograde hits, which is when all the bills suddenly start to pile up, things break and need fixing, etc etc.

LIBRA

It’s your season, babyyy! You’ll be feeling yourself now more than ever as your sign’s energy is radiating through the cosmos. Tap into your Libran vibes and live your best life! Your confidence may be rocked a little by Mercury Retrograde as it brings confusion into your love life and financial zone, but these annoyances will lead to growth and transformation, which is necessary, especially considering you’re a year older. Oh and by the way, HBD!

SCORPIO

Remember that iconic ep of Kath & Kim where Kath thinks Kim is a lesbian and she says, “I need to get out and go inside myself and search my chasms for meanings”? Well, that’ll be you this Libra season, as it’ll inspire you to do some introspection and self-discovery. This vibe will actually be enhanced by Mercury Retrograde as it falls in your 12th house of meaning, so you’ve got lots of thinking to do.

SAGITTARIUS

Although you’re a natural social butterfly, over the last few months, you’ve been locked in your cocoon and it’s bloody killing ya, isn’t it? Well good news, Sagi, because playful Libra season’s energy will see you return to your role of social queen and you’ll feel hella loved by all your pals. At the same time though, Mercury Retrograde annoyingly hits in your 11th house of mates, which will have you questioning your relationship with certain people.

CAPRICORN

Libra season is all about following your bliss and doing what you love, and what you love is being a friggen’ boss, so the next few weeks will be all about werk, werk, werk. You’ve been killing it in your field and as a result, you’ll soon be recognised and praised for all your hard work. But, because nothing comes bloody easy, you’ll also start to doubt certain aspects of your professional life.

AQUARIUS

Adventure’s in the air, my air sign friend, as Libra’s energy shakes things up for your sign. This bodes for some fun times, as you’ll feel inspired to experiment and try new things. But, because Mercury Retrograde is afoot, it also means there’ll be chaos, and you may start to feel a tad lost as there’s an incoming shift in your personal and / or professional life. Allow yourself to become lost, do some soul-searching, and maybe by the time it’s over, you’ll have the answers you’ve been seeking all year.

PISCES

Sometimes personal growth just happens, but sometimes we need to put in the work to make it happen. Libra season will inspire you to really put the work in, as it hits your eighth house of transformation. Interestingly, Mercury Retrograde also settles in that same eighth house, reinforcing this theme. In summary: get to know your demons. Become mates with them. Then tell them to fuck off.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV who also dabbles in woo-woo stuff like astrology and crystals and has been penning horoscopes since the start of his career. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.