Kanye West’s Remaining Fans Shocked And Confused By Announcement He’s Starting ‘Yeezy Porn’

American rapper, fashion designer, and worst podcast guest you could ever have Kanye West has declared that he’s entering a new branch of the entertainment market, with the confirmation that “Yeezy Porn” is on its way. The news has been met with mixed opinions from his fans.

Finally, the man who harassed his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, has publicly made anti-Semitic statements and supported Adolf Hitler, and also made “Graduation” has done something to lose the faith of his followers.

Kanye Confirmed Yeezy Porn Is Coming

On Wednesday night, the artist who changed his legal name to “Ye” in 2021 made posts across his social media platforms to share with his followers one simple statement:

“Yeezy porn is cumming,” the post read, seemingly confirming that West has begun setting up a pornography studio. West has continued to use the “Yeezy” name after Adidas ended its collaboration contract with the artist in October 2022 due to his anti-Semitic comments.

As well as the simple black text on a white background, the video post also featured a female voice instructing viewers to “Go to yeezy.com“. However, when visited the site continued to be a platform for selling his merchandise, which I can imagine was disappointing to anyone who loaded the site up after unzipping their pants.

The cryptic post also featured a date that corresponds to April 24, 2024, the date the announcement was shared.

On X (formerly Twitter) West’s announcement has more than 3 million views, but only 25K likes. Meanwhile, on his Instagram page, the announcement has over half a million likes a the time of writing. And both posts have tens of thousands of comments with a variety of reactions.

What is the response to Yeezy Porn?

Kanye West’s announcement that he’s starting a porn studio has been met with a range of reactions from fans, including everything from confused to disappointed, arousing feelings of anger, as well as standard arousal too.

Some fans have, either sincerely or ironically, criticised West for abandoning his Christian worldview, as the artist seemingly embraced the religion over the past few years.

“You supposed to be a man of God, bro…” commented one Instagram user.

“This the same person that dropped JESUS IS KING????” asked another.

God



Find God



Comeback after you find God — Yeezus Brasil (@YeezusBrasil_) April 24, 2024

Other followers of Ye pointed out the change in his view on pornography, citing a Tweet that he made in the past where he blamed porn for ruining his family.

Source: X.

Meanwhile, there was a sum of followers who declared online that this was the point that they meant they no longer supported West, with hundreds of comments to the tune of: “Aight, I’m out.”

I think I speak for everyone, we will not be subscribing pic.twitter.com/ZlsepbiICM — DID YE DROP VULTURES 2 TODAY? (@didjesusdrop) April 24, 2024

Hilariously, some long-term Kanye fans noted how difficult it is to identify as someone who likes his music, considering he goes out and does wild publicity stunts like this wayyyyy more often than other figures in the public eye.

“Someone take his phone,” wrote one.

Being a Kanye fan is like a drug. Or a roller coaster.



We get blessed with a high, for a short lil while.



And then is all comes crashing down 😭 — Domye West (@DomyeWest_) April 25, 2024

But not all of the reception was negative. There are some folks out there who have welcomed West’s sudden jump into the pornography industry.

“Folks finna make a billion,” commented an Instagram user.

Some began hypothesising what type of porn might be expected to appear on the site, with debate over if it would feature West himself or not.

“Time to see the Yenis,” anticipated one person.

In a 2022 appearance on Alex Jones‘ podcast “Infowars”, West wore a mask and explicitly stated he “likes Hitler” and said: “Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Whatever pornographic content gets put on yeezy.com, let’s just pray Kanye isn’t on the scriptwriting.