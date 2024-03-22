Bianca Censori’s Dad Is Reportedly Insisting Kanye Fly To Aus To Discuss His Alarming Behaviour

The father of Kayne West‘s missus Bianca Censori is reportedly concerned for his daughter and has requested that the rapper fly to Australia to meet him ASAP.

It comes after reports that the Melbourne-based parents, Leo and Alexandra Censori, are in a “state of distress” over the most recent pictures of their daughter with the musician.

“Kanye has been invited to go to Australia and Bianca is hesitant to allow this to happen because she knows how her father will react,” a source told Daily Mail.

“Her dad still plans to have a sit down with Kanye, and Leo will not be intimidated by Kanye’s power or control. No one is expecting this to be all rainbows and family portraits.”

Apparently this was triggered by the fact that Bianca’s mother went to visit her and Kanye in the States earlier this month and she became fearful of the rapper’s “intimidating” demeanour.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori in Los Angeles last year. (Credit: Getty)

Her trip was perhaps sparked by the aforementioned pictures that gained quite a bit of media attention at the time.

The photos, which were taken back in February, show Kanye and Bianca heading to a Los Angeles music studio. Kanye is seen wearing what looks like a suede poncho, leather gloves and a black face mask covering his entire head. Architectural designer Bianca is wearing a transparent raincoat with what seems to be her naked body underneath and black boots.

After seeing these pics, sources claim that Bianca’s parents became worried about the 29-year-old’s wellbeing.

“Her family and friends are mortified because it just keeps getting worse and worse,” a source told The Daily Mail.

The source also implied that Bianca’s outfits risk breaking California’s indecent exposure laws.

“Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognise her. She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled,” the source alleged.

“He continues to lock her in by giving her more stake and ownership over various projects that he has going on, including the clothing.”

Kanye and Bianca first connected after Kanye slid into her DMs and asked her to work for him.

They reportedly tied the knot in December 2022. And since then, they’ve been finding themselves in the headline for their uh…interesting fashion choices and their public displays of affection.

Many fans have expressed concern for Bianca, who often appears in face-coverings and revealing outfits. While she is obviously free to express herself however she’d like in her clothing choices, fans reckon that because she’s often photographed next to a fully-clothed Kanye, he is somehow controlling her.

Kanye has yet to publicly respond to these claims.