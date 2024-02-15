Kanye West’s Rep Refutes Claim That He Was Removed From The Super Bowl By Taylor Swift

Kanye West has slammed rumours that Taylor Swift had him removed from the Super Bowl on Monday, continuing the lore of the deeply rooted beef that they have held towards each other for 14 years.

The rumour first began when a former NFL player named Brandon Marshall claimed on his podcast Paper Route that Kanye had deliberately bought a ticket in front of Taylor’s booth at the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium to get attention from the many cameras poised on Taylor as she supported her hunky boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Talk about a rom-com moment! (Image: Getty)

On the pod, Brandon said that Kanye was walking around in a black mask with a white crucifix, and Taylor got “pissed off” when she saw him and his wife Bianca Censori.

“Taylor Swift gets pissed off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out of the stadium,” Brandon claimed.

“He was trying to leverage her celebrity.”

While the claim was spicy and attracted a lot of headlines, on Thursday, the rapper’s rep claimed that this rumour was entirely fake.

“This is a completely fabricated rumour. It is not true,” his rep told Forbes.



While Kanye did attend the Super Bowl with Bianca — and at one point was spotted alongside a stadium worker — we don’t know for sure whether Kanye was actually booted from the stadium.

So, perhaps these two aren’t actively pursuing their beef anymore?

Personally, I feel like it’s more likely we’re all just reading into it a little bit too much.