Kanye West hit a new low this week by literally saying he liked Adolf Hitler. After this, the Subreddit dedicated to celebrating his work, r/Kanye, pivoted to become a Taylor Swift fan forum and Holocaust awareness site. The page is now truly a sight to behold.
For years, r/Kanye was an online space for Ye’s most loyal supporters to gather, talk shit and celebrate the influential music producer. Many of these fans would’ve defended him against most criticism. But on Friday, that changed.
Members of the Subreddit who have clearly had enough of his antisemitic bullshit began taking a stand. We simply love to see it.
The new r/Kanye now consists of 50 per cent Taylor Swift chatter, and 50 per cent educational content about The Holocaust.
See some examples of both below.
This is now a Taylor Swift Subreddit. We had a good run fellas. from Kanye
She made Graduation from Kanye
Crazy timeline we live in. from Kanye
We welcome you with open arms from Kanye
This is officially a holocaust awareness sub. from Kanye
I’m down for the renovations from Kanye
“Yeezy come, Yeezy go…” thoughts? Lol from Kanye
no fucking nazis allowed in this sub from Kanye
Hi Swifties! What’s your favorite Taylor Swift album? from Kanye
In case you missed it, West was recently a guest on Alex Jones’ far-right conspiracy theory show Infowars.
During the episode, Jones was attempting to do a bit of reputation rehabilitation for West by offering him the opportunity to prove he wasn’t an anti-Semite. This attempt bit him right on the ass.
“You’re not Hitler. You’re not a Nazi. You don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” said Jones.
“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” West replied. “I love everyone.”
As if this wasn’t enough, West elaborated on his pro-Hitler stance, saying the man responsible for numerous violent atrocities, massacres and war crimes “invented the highways” and “the very microphone he uses as a musician.”
“You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that,” he said.
“I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one?”
At this point, I think it’s pretty fair to say this bloke is absolute garbage.
The world needs more Taylor Swift and less Kanye West.
More Stuff From PEDESTRIAN.TV
-
Fans Already Reckon They’ve Spotted Subtle Digs At Kim & Kanye In Taylor Swift’s New Album
-
Kim Kardashian Has Gone In On Taylor Swift About The Kanye Call & What A Bloody Mess
-
Taylor Swift Responds To The Kanye Call By Asking Fans To Donate To COVID-19 Relief Instead
-
Kim Kardashian Has Responded To The Leaked Phone Call Shitshow With A Dig At Taylor Swift