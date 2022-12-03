CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses discrimination and anti-Semitism.

Kanye West hit a new low this week by literally saying he liked Adolf Hitler. After this, the Subreddit dedicated to celebrating his work, r/Kanye, pivoted to become a Taylor Swift fan forum and Holocaust awareness site. The page is now truly a sight to behold.

For years, r/Kanye was an online space for Ye’s most loyal supporters to gather, talk shit and celebrate the influential music producer. Many of these fans would’ve defended him against most criticism. But on Friday, that changed.

Members of the Subreddit who have clearly had enough of his antisemitic bullshit began taking a stand. We simply love to see it.

The new r/Kanye now consists of 50 per cent Taylor Swift chatter, and 50 per cent educational content about The Holocaust.

See some examples of both below.

In case you missed it, West was recently a guest on Alex Jones’ far-right conspiracy theory show Infowars.

During the episode, Jones was attempting to do a bit of reputation rehabilitation for West by offering him the opportunity to prove he wasn’t an anti-Semite. This attempt bit him right on the ass.

“You’re not Hitler. You’re not a Nazi. You don’t deserve to be called that and demonized,” said Jones.

READ MORE Kanye West Has Been Suspended From Twitter Once Again, This Time For Sharing A Swastika Pic

“Well, I see good things about Hitler also,” West replied. “I love everyone.”

As if this wasn’t enough, West elaborated on his pro-Hitler stance, saying the man responsible for numerous violent atrocities, massacres and war crimes “invented the highways” and “the very microphone he uses as a musician.”

“You can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that,” he said.

“I’m done with the classifications. Every human being has something of value that they brought to the table, especially Hitler. How about that one?”

At this point, I think it’s pretty fair to say this bloke is absolute garbage.

The world needs more Taylor Swift and less Kanye West.