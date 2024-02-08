Bianca Censori’s Parents Believe Kanye West Is Somehow ‘Controlling’ Her After Latest Pap Pics

The parents of Bianca Censori — the Australian woman who is reportedly married to Kanye West — are said to be in a “state of distress” following the most recent pictures of their daughter with the musician.

The pictures, which were taken on Monday, show Kanye and Bianca heading to a Los Angeles music studio. Kanye is seen wearing what looks like a swede poncho, leather gloves and a black face mask covering his entire head. Architectural designer Bianca is wearing a transparent raincoat with what seems to be her naked body underneath and black boots.

After seeing these pics, sources claim that Bianca’s parents Leo and Alexandra Cesnsori are worried about the 29-year-old’s wellbeing.

“Her family and friends are mortified because it just keeps getting worse and worse,” a source told The Daily Mail.

The source also implied that Bianca’s outfits risk breaking California’s indecent exposure laws.

“Her parents are so distressed over this because they do not recognise her. She would not be doing this unless she was being controlled,” the source alleged.

“He continues to lock her in by giving her more stake and ownership over various projects that he has going on, including the clothing.”

Kanye and Bianca first connected after Kanye slid into her DMs and asked her to work for him.

They reportedly tied the knot in December 2022. And since then, they’ve been finding themselves in the headline for their uh…interesting fashion choices and their public displays of affection.

Fans and onlookers have expressed concern for Bianca, who often appears in face-coverings and revealing outfits. While she is obviously free to express herself however she’d like in her clothing choices, fans claim that because she’s often photographed next to a fully-clothed Kanye, he is somehow controlling her.

After one PDA-packed moment on a canal boat in Venice which allegedly saw the couple engage in some not-so-G-rated behaviour, Kanye and Bianca have been banned from ever riding with the boat company again.