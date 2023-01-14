Kanye West has reportedly married an Australian woman who attended both high school and university in Melbourne. It is truly a frighteningly small world out there.

Bianca Censori is 27 years old and is the current architectural designer for Ye’s brand Yeezy.

According to TMZ, the two held a ceremony in secret but haven’t filed the legal paperwork to officially become married.

They were seen wearing rings in Beverly Hills following the ceremony per Page Six.

So, who is Bianca Censori and how did she supposedly become married to Kanye West?

According to public info on her LinkedIn profile, Censori has worked as an Architectural Designer at Yeezy for over two years. Prior to that she was a student architect at Melbourne-based firm DP Toscano Architects for a total of three years.

During her university years Censori completed a bachelor’s and a master’s in architecture at The University of Melbourne.

Going back even further, she attended Carey Baptist Grammar School in the leafy Melbourne suburb of Kew.

The Aussie’s supposed marriage to the rapper-turned-complete fuck-head has sent the Hollywood media bubble into an absolute frenzy.

Since the alleged news broke, nearly every big American publication has done a deep-dive into her backstory including Vanity Fair, the LA Times, Cosmopolitan, and Forbes.

Many of these “so, who is she?” style pieces mention her education as well her home city of Melbourne numerous times. As an Aussie reading it from the outside looking in, it’s an extremely jarring experience, especially considering Kanye’s recent antics.

In December, Ye released a song titled “Censori Overload (Someday We’ll All Be Free)” which is thought to be inspired by the architect.

Censori is yet to publicly comment on her relationship with the rapper.

Ye officially became divorced from ex-wife Kim Kardashian in November of 2022 after a drawn-out process that lasted almost two years.