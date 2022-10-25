Kim Kardashian has finally broken her silence on her ex-husband Kanye West‘s anti-Semitic comments after a couple of days of keeping silent about the huge backlash.

Kim K took to her Instagram story to share a message about tolerance and hate speech, and while she didn’t exactly mention West by name it is very clear what she’s referring to.

“Hate speech is never OK or excusable,” she wrote.

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

It’s a very Kardashian thing to do — send out a message to millions of fans that has been meticulously crafted to say all the right things.

Then again, why should she have to say something about her ex’s shitty behaviour? If I had to do that every time my ex did something stupid I would be making a statement every day.

However, public outcry for Kim to say something amassed in the days after West’s anti-Semitic tweets and statements. Boy George of all people was one of the main celebs encouraging Kim to say something.

“I’m appalled that Kim Kardashian hasn’t come out and added her voice to this debate,” George wrote on his Instagram.

“This woman has children with Kanye, so she must understand as a mother what it feels like for little Jewish children to hear these fucking comments, how demoralising and terrifying it must be.”

In case you missed it, Twitter locked West’s account on October 9 after removing an anti-Semitic tweet that said he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Twitter released a statement, saying the decision to bar him from posting is because his tweet violated the platform’s policies against hate speech.

“The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” a spokesperson for the platform told BuzzFeed News.

West has also been banned from Instagram and luxury fashion house Balenciaga has formally cut ties with him. Vogue and Anna Wintour have also severed any form of relationship with West.

Adidas on the other hand has placed its relationship with West “under review“. It’s important to note that Adidas does in fact have a Nazi history.

West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder several years ago and has been open about his struggle with mental health challenges.