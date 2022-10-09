The Instagram and Twitter pages of Kanye West have been locked following anti-semitic posts.

Twitter locked West’s account on Sunday after removing an anti-semitic tweet that said he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Twitter has since released a statement, saying the decision to bar him from posting is because his tweet violated the app’s policies against hate speech.

“The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” a spokesperson for the platform told BuzzFeed News.

READ MORE Kanye West Sent A Melb Burger Joint A Cease & Desist For Using His Albums To Sell Grub

Meta has also restricted West’s Instagram account after the rapper made an antisemitic post in which he appeared to suggest the rapper Diddy was under the control of Jewish people, NBC News reported.

It comes after the rapper copped criticism for wearing a “white lives matter” T-shirt during Paris fashion week.