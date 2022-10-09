The Instagram and Twitter pages of Kanye West have been locked following anti-semitic posts.
Twitter locked West’s account on Sunday after removing an anti-semitic tweet that said he was going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”
Twitter has since released a statement, saying the decision to bar him from posting is because his tweet violated the app’s policies against hate speech.
“The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” a spokesperson for the platform told BuzzFeed News.
Meta has also restricted West’s Instagram account after the rapper made an antisemitic post in which he appeared to suggest the rapper Diddy was under the control of Jewish people, NBC News reported.
It comes after the rapper copped criticism for wearing a “white lives matter” T-shirt during Paris fashion week.
West told controversial Fox News host Tucker Carlson in a sit-down interview that he thought the shirt was “funny” and “the obvious thing to do”.
“I said, ‘I thought the shirt was a funny shirt; I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny,’” he told Carlson. “And I said, ‘Dad, why did you think it was funny?’ He said, ‘Just a Black man stating the obvious.’”
During the same interview, West told Carlson that Donald Trump‘s Jewish son-in-law Jared Kushner negotiated Middle East peace deals “to make money”.
West was diagnosed with bipolar disorder several years ago and has been open about his struggle with mental health challenge.
