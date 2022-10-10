Kim Kardashian copped the humbling of a lifetime after getting booed by the crowd at a football game.

The reality star attended the Rams vs Cowboys game at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles over the weekend and when she was introduced on the big game screens, she was met with “a chorus of boos,” according to Page Six.

The footage has subsequently gone viral on social media as some fans praised the booers for their booing of Kim Kardashian while others called out the nastiness of it all.

They really booed Kim Kardashian at the Cowboys and Rams game. pic.twitter.com/8qR8K58hlk — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 10, 2022

Here’s what folks on Twitter had to say about the whole thing:

I think it's ridiculous that Kim Kardashian got booed at the LA Rams game. Even if you don't like someone you should still be respectful. I just think it's rude since she was there with her kid too. — MissAliCat (@MissAliCatt) October 10, 2022

Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game? It’s America’s pastime. The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought. — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 10, 2022

Damn they booed Kim K so loud LOL — ❤️‍🔥 (@plvmwine) October 9, 2022

Kim k got booed hard. This ain’t Calabasas. #ramshouse. — NotTBone (@NotTroyThomas) October 9, 2022

Kim Kardashian was just shown on the big screen and loudly booed at the Rams game. Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) October 9, 2022

I’m in two minds about it.

On one hand, she recently shamelessly walked the runway with dirty fashion designers Dolce & Gabbana which was a huge slap in the face since they’ve been racist, sexist, homophobic and fatphobic.

But also, with everything that’s happening with Kanye West right now, all she wanted to do was attend a footy game with her kids as a distraction and this is the reception she’s met with.

The whole thing is icky. This is why I hate sports, they create a wall of tension and confusion and I can never take a firm stand because I have no fucken idea what’s going on.

ICYMI: Kanye West’s Instagram and Twitter pages have been locked after he made anti-semitic comments inciting violence on the Jewish community.

Twitter has since released a statement, saying the decision to bar him from posting is because his tweet violated the app’s policies against hate speech.

“The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies,” a spokesperson for the platform told BuzzFeed News.

Meta has also restricted West’s Instagram account after the rapper made an antisemitic post in which he appeared to suggest the rapper Diddy was under the control of Jewish people, NBC News reported.

Last week, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunited at their 9-year-old daughter North’s basketball game.

The rapper wore that fucked “White Lives Matter” tee to the outing, the same shirt that made headlines at his Paris Fashion Week show.