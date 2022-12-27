If you needed further proof that the Kar-Jenner fam is in khaos — in particular the relationship between eldest sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian — Christmas provided us with that proof.

A few days ago I speculated via both Twitter and TikTok that something was amiss ‘cos there had been no Kardashian family Christmas photo, which has been a tradition for literal decades.

Wild to think that this iconic fight over the 2019 Kardashian Christmas photo was the catalyst to Kim & Kourtney’s falling out that would go on for years. Notice how there was no Kardashian Christmas photo this year? Plus Kim & Kourt didn’t even interact at their Christmas party? pic.twitter.com/DDfkrtf7aq — Matthew Galea (@mattygalea_) December 25, 2022

Not only was there no photo, but the gals even threw their annual Kardashian family holiday party and heaps of footage was emerging but there was no family photo to be found…

… until there was.

Have a go at the photo they dropped following the event, will ya?

The entire family was supposedly present at the same event and they couldn’t even retract their claws, stand together and look at the camera long enough to take one goddamn photo?

To make matters even more suss, Kim Kardashian is the only family member who shared the pic and she didn’t tag anyone in the post.

The other family members shared their own photos with different assortments of Kar-Jenners and associates.

Certainly a far cry from their organised, uniformed annual post featuring a pic from a stunning photoshoot that they’d planned weeks before.

ICYMI: it’s been heavily rumoured that Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian are no longer on speaking terms.

According to a blind item recently shared by Deuxmoi, “2 sisters of this ikonik (sic) family are not even in contact with each other anymore.

“You may see them in pictures, but it is purely for show. A reconciliation is highly unlikely. The older one has basically confirmed the falling out as well.”

Kourtney spoke to the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October where she opened up about her relationship with her family. She admitted that she wasn’t as close to them as she used to be.

In the episode, Kourtney said Kim became closer to Khloé Kardashian in 2018 when the two were expecting a baby around the same time.

“I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things,” Kourtney said.

“And that’s when I was unhappy with [Keeping Up With the Kardashians], partially because of them two kind of ganging up. It was almost everything that Khloé and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me.”

She then said she had patched things up with Khloé, but it looks like things between her and Kim in particular are still tense as hell.

As I mentioned in the aforementioned tweet / TikTok, the saddest part of all of this is that the big catalyst for their bust-up is that iconic fight over the 2019 Kardashian family Christmas photo.

Kourt and Kim were never able to recover their relationship after that.

So fkn sad…

