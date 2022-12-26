The Kardashians Threw Their Massive Annual Christmas Bash & It’s Giving ‘Fiery Pits Of Hell’

Ah, Boxing Day. For some, a time to recover from Xmas day shenanigans or brave the shops. Me? Forget that shit. It’s time for my annual scroll through pictures of the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party as I angrily smoulder to myself like the grumpy grinch I am.

Every year the Kardashian clan put on a show for all of us normies by throwing a lavish Christmas party of the likes of which we could never dream. Not unlike those colourful people from the Capitol in The Hunger Games.

This year the lavish blow-out took place at Kourtney Kardashian-Barker‘s place and featured a candy station (normal), a massive red ball bit (slightly less normal) and a human-sized plastic doll box with a real-life Sia performing inside it (definitely not normal).

1/6Why does this look like children must be sacrificed to The Pit in a pagan Christmas tradition? Source: Instagram @kimkardashian 2/6Kourtney Kardashian’s Kristmas set up. Source: @kimkardashian 3/6The only normal part of this party, tbh. Source: Instagram @kimkardashian 4/6FREE MY GIRL SIA. Source: Instagram @kimkardashian Advertisement 5/6Why is this giving haunted manor energy? Source: Instagram @kyliejenner 6/6The red ballpit of doom. Source: Instagram @kyliejenner

Kim Kardashian posted a bunch of TikToks from the Christmas Eve bash which showed its red-themed decor to emulate the blood of the working class Christmas Spirit, inclusive of red Christmas trees, red lights, red balloons, etc. I know red is meant to be jolly colour but it’s giving “the fiery pits of hell” to me.

It’s unclear how many people were at the bash, but judging from videos on Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram story of the packed bar, I’m gonna guess a lot — though I’ll admit I’m not rich enough to know who any of these people actually are.

I do recognise one person though: Sia. I simply must know how much the Kardashians paid her to stand in a box and sing with little kids like a host of Play School. Oh, how the mighty fall.

Of course, all the Kardashian-Jenner sisters were dressed to the nines. Kim wore a sparkly silver dress, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner wore red gowns, Kourtney Kardashian wore a puffy white tulle dress, Kylie Jenner wore a champagne and black Mugler ensemble, and little Stormi wore a matching fit to her mum

1/3Source: Instagram @kyliejenner 2/3Source: Instagram @kendalljenner 3/3Source: Instagram @khloekardashian

There’s something so deeply apocalyptic about looking at all these images while knowing the US is experiencing extreme freezing temperatures that have lead to the deaths of 29 people so far. Like, you really couldn’t tell in these pics that there is a whole weather emergency happening over there, can you?

Anyway, I think that’s my annual Kardashian Christmas scroll done for the year. If you need me, I’ll be plotting the downfall of the rich.