Apparently Two Kardashian Sisters Are ‘Not Even In Contact’ Anymore & Fans Reckon They Know Who

Rumour has it two Kardashian sisters are feuding and the internet reckons the frenemies are Kourtney and Kim.

Deuxmoi revealed in a blind item that two very famous sisters were no longer speaking and, judging by the anonymous tea-spillers use of “k” instead of “c”, we can guess they meant the Kardashians.

“2 sisters of this ikonik (sic) family are not even in contact with each other anymore,” the submission read.

“You may see them in pictures, but it is purely for show. A reconciliation is highly unlikely. The older one has basically confirmed the falling out as well.”

HMMMM.

Kourtney Kardashian is a year older than Kim. Now TikTok reckons it’s figured what the submission meant when it said she confirmed the beef.

Kourtney spoke to the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast in October where she opened up about her relationship with her family. She said she wasn’t close to them as she used to be.

In the episode, Kourtney said Kim became closer to Khloé Kardashian in 2018 when the two were expecting a baby around the same time.

“I just felt like they really bonded, like they were going through the same things,” Kourtney said.

“And that’s when I was unhappy with [Keeping Up With the Kardashians], partially because of them two kind of ganging up. It was almost everything that Khloé and I had kind of done to Kim, and then they were flipping it on me.”

She then said she had patched things up with Khloé, but it looks like things between the sisters remains tense. Kourtney revealed on Vanity Fair‘s lie detector test series this week that True, Khloé’s daughter, isn’t allowed to sleep over at her house.

Khloé then said there wouldn’t be “enough time on the show to explain what the reason is”. Um, what? Kourtney also asked if the family has a group chat without her, which seems like an odd question, and she called out Khloé for not inviting her to plans with Kim. The vibes were super tense.

But back to Kim: Kourtney has had beef with her for a while now, and as TikToker @nataliethehero points out in her own video about the sisters, there’s plenty of footage where Kim appears to ghost Kourtney at events, including red carpets and Kourtney’s wedding.

Plus, Kim posted an Instagram story of Kourtney’s Lemme picture book which depicted her as the “feared but glamorous witch from the Forbidden Mountain”. Literally everyone else in the family was either a princess or fairy. Yikes.

Let’s not forget when Kourtney and Kim got into a physical fight after screaming nasty things at each other too. Clearly the two haven’t moved passed it.