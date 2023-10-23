Kourtney Kardashian Addressed Her Beef With Kim In An IG Post Celebrating Her Birthday

If there’s one thing we’ve learned from the last couple of seasons of The Kardashians, it’s that there is humungous beef between alpha sister Kim Kardashian and beta sister Kourtney Kardashian. But thankfully, above all else, the pair are sisters and seem to have put their drama aside to celebrate Kim’s birthday. Well, judging by the birthday message itself, the drama is still there but reflected on in a loving way. You’ll see what I mean in a minute.

Kourtney took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to wish Kim a happy birthday by sharing a throwback pic of them and a touching caption.

“Happy happy birthday to my first sister Kim Kardashian,” the post began.

“Thank you for all those years of bossing you around and you actually listening to my crazy ideas.

“People think the fights they’ve seen on TV are bad. If only they got to witness the hair-pulling, nail-digging ones from early highschool,” she continued.

“The joys of sisterhood. I love you deeply forever and always. May God bless this year with love and happiness and abundant joy,” Kourtney’s post concluded.

(Image Source: Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian @kourtneykardash)

Kourt also posted some throwback pics from when the sisters were kids. Wholesome!!!



According to Kim’s latest IG post, heavily pregnant Kourtney wasn’t able to make it to her celeb-filled birthday bash because she was put on bed rest.

“So blessed to have hit the jackpot of friends! I couldn’t have ever dreamed I would be so lucky to call these girls my friends ✨,” the post began.

“Thank you for all the birthday love. And Kourt, I’m jumping in bed with you next week for our bed rest picnic 🎂,” she concluded.

It’s all very lovely, isn’t it? But Kourt has a point. Can you imagine the absolute battles these two must have had as teens without fully developed frontal lobes?

Over the 15 years that pop culture’s first family have been on screens, we’ve seen these two go at it.

They haven’t just had fights where their words became knives and they say things that would make me – a gal who grew up with two brothers and no sisters – wither away into the abyss, but they have physically come to blows.

Please see Exhibit A from Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where production had to be stopped because of their fistfight. Yikes.

Anyway, I’m glad these two are still vibing despite all the drama. At least for appearances, anyway.