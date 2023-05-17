The long-standing rumours of a feud between Kim Kardashian and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian have basically been confirmed by Kimmy herself, after she admitted that filming the show with Kourtney pissed her TF off.

Speaking to Today on Tuesday, the Skims founder said the much-hyped third season of The Kardashians was her “most emotional and frustrating” season to film, specifically pointing to the “cycles” of drama she and Kourtney often found themselves caught in.

“You film it, and then — months later — we think we’re good, and we make up, then you edit it, and I’m seeing all the things she’s saying behind my back and she’s saying all the things I’m saying behind her back, and the tension rises all over again,” she said.

Ooft, I’ve never even thought of that. What must it be like being a producer of your own reality show, where you have to rewatch old, petty shit your family has said about you and then face them at home the next day?

“It gets really tricky, and it gets really emotional,” Kim said, then added: “But at the end of the day, we still love sharing our life.”

The rumoured feud between Kim and Kourtney first garnered speculation when celebrity gossip mogul Deuxmoi shared a blind item where an anonymous source claimed they were no longer on speaking terms.

Whether the source was legit or just the Kardashian momager Kris Jenner maintaining their relevance, we’ll never know, but the trailer for The Kardashians season three released not long after and aired a nasty spat where Kourtney accused Kim of using her wedding to Travis Barker to promote her own brand.

“My sister used my wedding as a business opportunity,” Kourtney complained in a confessional, adding that it wasn’t a “misunderstanding” but who Kim is “to the core.”

OUCH.

Just weeks after that, Kim then shaded Kourtney’s wedding in an Instagram post, which only added fuel to the flames.

Honestly, it’s probably true that all of this drama is a concoction to get us to watch the show, but even as a hater myself, I’m still hooked.