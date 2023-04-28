At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Prep your mind, body and soul for more reality TV goodness ‘cos The Kardashians Season Three is coming!

A lot has happened in the lives of our royal family since last we met and let’s face it, the gals have a lot to answer to.

Well, you’ll be happy to know that in the freshly released trailer, the sisters appear to show some accountability for their influence over the masses for the first time ever. SHOCK HORROR!

Read on for everything we know so far about The Kardashians Season Three.

Is there a trailer for The Kardashians Season Three?

There sure is! The trailer for The Kardashians Season Three just dropped and as someone who has been following the fam since they first walked onto the scene in their leopard print heels, I noticed that something is different this time around.

The very concept of the show is about the Kardashians dropping the veil of mystery to invite viewers into their lives.

But since the ladies are executive producers and have full editing rights, the audience has always been fully aware that what we see on-screen is a polished version of the truth.

But in this trailer, there’s somewhat more of an air of authenticity which I found both surprising and refreshing.

It begins with Kim telling a producer (not a family member, another producer) that she doesn’t remember where the last season left off.

When she finds out that The Kardashians Season Two ended with her still madly in love with Pete Davidson, she humbly responds: “Damn.”

She herself is acknowledging how cooked the Pete / Kim saga was and I applaud her candour. If she had painted the relationship as a fairy tale, we all would’ve collectively eye rolled and groaned. This is one of those rare moments where the Kardashians are in on the joke which is when they’re most endearing.

Perhaps my favourite moment of the trailer and possibly my favourite Kardashian moment all time was when Kylie Jenner — Kylie freaking Jenner — humbly says to her family members: “All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting.”

Uh, yeah you do. And I’m glad you’re the one who’s finally realising this and sharing it with your audience!

Elsewhere in the trailer, we see the stories behind the headlines from Kim’s issues with Kanye to the breakdown of her relationship with Kourtney.

One of the spiciest moments of the trailer comes when Kourtney accuses Kim of using her wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker as a branding opportunity and fkn OUCH.

Have a watch below:

When is The Kardashians Season Three dropping?

The first episode of the brand spanking new season drops on May 25, with new eps being added to the platform every week.

Where can I watch The Kardashians Season Three in Australia?

Just like the first two seasons, The Kardashians Season Three will be streaming on Disney+.

I recommend you jump on there ASAP to get caught up on what you’ve missed so far.