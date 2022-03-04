Kourtney Kardashian, everyone’s second favourite Kardashian sister (just below Kim K and slightly above Grinch fingers) has revealed that she went on a sex fast with her tatted boo Travis Barker. On top of this, she claims that it did wonders for her and her relationship. Couldn’t be me, Kourt, could not be me.

This strange new diet/fast endeavour was touched upon (briefly) in an interview with Bustle. The chat was mostly about Keeping Up With the Kardashians ending, its pseudo-replacement show The Kardashians that’s coming in April, and her oft-forgotten lifestyle website Poosh. But of course she managed to squeeze a sprinkle of sex fast in there.

According to Kourtney, it was part of an Ayurvedic cleanse to draw toxins out of the body and mind, which white women love partaking in so they can brag to their friends in yoga class. It can be traced back around 3,000 years to India, but I’d truly be shocked if Kourtney knew this.

READ MORE Kourtney K Has Fired Back At Fans After Becoming The Latest Sis Involved In A Photoshop Scandal

“Oh my God, it was crazy,” she said of her orgasm-less days in the sun.

“But it actually made everything better.

“Like, if you can’t have caffeine, when you have your first matcha, it’s so good.”

She also admitted that for a long time Poosh was about “vibrators and porn”, but now she is turning over a new creative leaf. Must be the sex fast working overtime.

“What about people who are just so into each other and don’t need any of that? Like, should we write a story on that?”

Just say you and Travis, babe. Just say it.

Further on in the interview, Kourtney Kardashian also opened up about how filming KUWTK took a toll on her mental health.

“Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me,” she said.

“I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn’t in the happiest place.”

“I felt like I was being almost a character. This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said,” she continued.

“Having the break shifted the mindset with my sisters.

“When you’re doing that [show] every single day, you don’t have the space to take a break and be like, ‘Wait, we actually love each other.’”

Well, I’m just glad the sisters are healing their relationship via a new Hulu-exclusive show about their lives. Seems healthy.