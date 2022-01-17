Shapeshifting queen Khloe Kardashian has given haters what they crave most in this barren, merciless hellscape of an internet: a photoshop fail, and a ridiculous one at that. Suddenly my skin is clear, birds are singing, the crops are flourishing. I am satiated.

There are only two things in life that are guaranteed: death and a Kardashian photoshop blunder. Luckily, today I present you the latter.

Khloe Kardashian has left fans scratching their heads with (abnormally long) fingers after her latest Instagram selfie upload, which saw her hands looking fkn massive.

Posing against a wooden wall in a shimmery silver number, Khloe is slaying with a brand new do — but, as commentators pointed out, there’s one part of her that really stole the show.

“I can’t stop looking at the hand in the first pic,” one commentator said, while another decided to be less subtle: “Wtf happened to her hand??”

Funnily enough, in the other photos, her hand seems pretty normal-sized. But in the first image? Salad fingers.

“It takes .2 seconds to zoom in and see where this was photoshopped,” one commenter claimed, accusing the beauty mogul of editing her photos.

“Don’t you have a PR team looking this over before you post it?”.

Khloe? Still over-editing her Instagram photos despite widespread criticism? It’s more likely than you think.

Tbh, it’s always a little sad to see women like Khloe photoshopping their bods on Instagram when they are literally some of the most famous, wealthy, successful people in the world. Like, if you’re not happy with yourself now, then when will you ever be?

But also; Khloe Kardashian has a personal impact on millions of young girls and probably shouldn’t normalise or justify editing yourself into oblivion.

Hence why we love photoshop fails so much. Nothing like viscerally remembering that everything is manufactured, right?

Does Khloe look stunning? Yes. Does her ginormous, grinch-fingered hand look like it could be the claws of Slenderman? Also yes. She is a woman of duality, and you would do well to remember it.