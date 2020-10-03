Every year or so, Khloe Kardashian pops her head up like some sort of tanned and toned Punxsutawney Phil to insist that her photos are the real deal, before disappearing into her burrow for another twelve months. It seems to be that time once again, because this weekend, Khloe is getting into it with fans who accused her of editing her pics.

Yesterday, the reality star debuted a new look on Instagram, showing off a printed corset, black vinyl trousers and some long and luxurious Ariana Grande-style pigtails. “Man this heat wave is intense!! Isn’t it October???” she said in the caption. “Lex, This ones for you,” she added, giving a shout-out to her long-time assistant Alexa Okyle.

READ MORE Designer Slams Khloé Kardashian For Not Returning A Loaned Dress & Trying To Sell It Instead

She looked … well, we’ll say a little tiny bit filtered, and followers were quick to point this out. “Girl stop that is not you,” said one, while another asked “Where is Khloe?!” When another commented that her new look appears to be “money well spent”, Khloe herself replied, saying “the shade of it all”, along with three laugh-crying emojis.

Later in the day, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to say:

“I’ll never understand how bored or unhappy some people can be. I am someone who would never comment something unless it’s positive. I believe in uplifting and complimenting one another. Who has the time chiiiillllldddd?! Time is precious boo. I’m spending it on happy things.”

She then added:

“With that being said, I love you guys!! I truly wish you all things beautiful in this world because there still is so much beauty. You just have to look through the BS but it’s there.”

TBH, I love Khloe and love this mess and I for one hope she never changes.