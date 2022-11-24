Former employees of Adidas and Yeezy have taken part in a bombshell interview in which they make shocking allegations about Kanye West‘s behaviour.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, the former employees accused Kanye of inappropriate conduct while he was at the helm, such as showing them explicit images of his now-ex wife Kim Kardashian as an “intimidation tactic.”

One unnamed creative claimed Kanye showed him a nude photo of Kim during a 2018 job interview and said: “My wife just sent me this.”

Another ex-employee alleged that Kanye showed them an explicit video of Kim that same year.

A third former staffer said the same thing happened to them, adding that Kanye was “not afraid to show explicit images or talk about situations that should be kept private.”

These incidents were also detailed in an open letter titled “The Truth About Yeezy: A Call to Action for Adidas Leadership,” which was obtained by Rolling Stone.

In the open letter, many senior members of Yeezy staff called out the Adidas executives for turning off their “moral compass” and allegedly allowing West to create an “abusive” company culture.

The ex-employees pointed out that fans copped a glimpse of Kanye’s problematic behaviour when he released a 30-minute documentary on YouTube in which he showed Adidas executives porn which they say was a common occurrence.

In the footage, Kanye could be seen showing a video to multiple businessmen from his phone.

“Is this a porn movie?” one of the uncomfortable-looking men asked, to which Kanye replied, “Yeah.”

“Jesus Christ,” one of the men, whose face was blurred out, replied.

“Come on, man. Come on,” the dude said while pushing the phone away as West tried to force them to watch more.

One of the former employees also alleged that Kanye would show his own sex tapes to staff and surmised that it was “a tactic to break a person down and establish their unwavering allegiance to him, testing and destroying people’s boundaries.”

Another staffer claimed while another claimed that Kanye specifically targeted female employees to make them uncomfortable.

Kanye West, Yeezy and Adidas have yet to comment on Rolling Stones’ bombshell report.