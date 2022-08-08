Kanye West has put his two cents in on his ex Kim Kardashian suddenly splitting up with Pete Davidson and honestly, I’m surprised it took him this long.

The singer posted a fake New York Times newspaper cover with the headline: “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.”

Kanye West reacts to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s breakup in new Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/NnVHALyxmn — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 8, 2022

The post was deleted soon thereafter and apparently Kim Kardashian had something to do with that.

An insider told the Daily Mail that Kim “won’t stand for this. She is demanding that Kanye take the post down, but he won’t.”

Obviously he removed it eventually, so it looks like she got her way.

“She has been vigorously defending Pete,” the source added.

“She’ll never get back together with Kanye over the way he’s treated the people she loves and respects. She has tried incredibly hard to have a good co-parenting situation for the children.”

They concluded, “She won’t stand for this type of behaviour from him.”

Kanye has been incredibly vocal about his disdain towards Pete after he and Kim went public with their relationship.

In addition to several social media posts in which he slammed the now-ex couple, Kanye also dissed Pete in his music.

On his song ‘Eazy’, Kanye sings: “God saved me from the crash just so I could beat Pete Davidson’s ass”.

In his series of social media rants, he called Pete a “dickhead”, threatened to “beat his ass” and accused him of trying to “destroy” his family.

Kim defended Pete at the time, as seen in texts between Kimye that Kanye leaked to social media.

In the texts, Kim told her ex that he was “creating a dangerous and scary environment and someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault.”

Pete is currently located in Australia while filming the upcoming flick Wizards!.

A production insider recently told Daily Mail Australia that Pete “looked relaxed, like he didn’t have a care in the world. He was just chilling and shooting hoops.”

They added, “He is a bona fide movie star. He has the world at his feet and no doubt every starlet in Hollywood will be calling him now.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their nine-month relationship last week.

