CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses discrimination and anti-Semitism.

Well, well, well, a senior federal government minister has indicated that Kanye West might not be allowed to enter Australia ‘cos of the abhorrent anti-Semitic rhetoric he’s been spouting.

Nothing is set in stone, but the The Herald Sun reported on Sunday that West is believed to be heading to Melbourne soon to meet his new wife Bianca Censori‘s family.

The bloke might run into a few visa issues, however, after he openly praised Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party on noted shit bloke Alex Jones‘ far-right conspiracy theory show Infowars last December.

“We gonna stop dissing the Nazis all the time,” West said.

“I don’t like Nazis,” Jones asserted.

“I like Hitler,” West replied.

A few months earlier in October, Kanye West’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were locked after he made a series of anti-Semitic posts, including a tweet which said he was going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE”.

His Twitter account was temporarily suspended again after the Infowars interview, when he tweeted an image merging a swastika and the Star of David.

Disgusting. Revolting. Vile.

Education Minister Jason Clare told Today on Wednesday that describing West’s comments as awful “would be an understatement”.

“I don’t know if he’s applied for a visa yet — but Google it, you will see that he seems like he’s a pretty big fan of a person who killed 6 million Jewish people last century,” he said.

“People like that who’ve applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected.

“I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did.”

The Australian Jewish Association wrote to Immigration Minister Andrew Giles on Monday expressing its “deep concerns” about West potentially visiting Australia, and demanding that he be banned from entering the country.

“Kanye West (or Ye) has engaged in incitement against Jews on numerous occasions, as well as spreading hateful conspiracy theories and praising Adolf Hitler,” the association’s president, David Adler, wrote.

“Anti-Semitism is at elevated levels in Australia, part of a worldwide trend. Multiple recent anti-Semitic incidents across Australia have specifically referenced Kanye West, including graffiti in Melbourne and leaflets in Brisbane.

“The Australian Jewish Association fears that a visit by Kanye West is likely to inflame the tense situation and even risks causing violence. He has a very large following not only because of his prominence in the music entertainment industry, but also amongst anti-Semitic groups, including right-wing extremists and neo-Nazis. If allowed in Australia, he could well prove a significant danger to the Jewish community in serving as a focus for anti-Semitic incitement.”

KANYE WEST TO VISIT AUSTRALIA – AJA writes to Immigration Minister



AJA was informed that Kanye West, who calls himself 'Ye' intends to visit Australia



AJA has concerns about such a visit. Kanye West engages in antisemitic incitement & conspiracy theories & praised Adolf Hitler pic.twitter.com/xLYAzACnlY — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) January 23, 2023

Honestly? Good. The malicious language West uses isn’t without consequence, as such an evil anti-Semitic rhetoric can incite violence and cause harm.

Banning him from entering the country will also mean A1 Bakery visits are off the cards. No spinach and cheese triangles for you, Kanye!

