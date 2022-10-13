Pox upon this Earth and secret eleventh plague of Egypt Alex Jones has been ordered by a Connecticut court to pay US$965 million (AUD$1.5 billion) to eight families of Sandy Hook massacre victims.

In case you missed it, blotchy ballskin Jones was accused of profiting off the suffering of Sandy Hook victims and driving traffic to his site Infowars by falsely claiming that the entire 2012 massacre was staged by actors in a secret government plan to bring about gun control laws. Yes, you read that correctly.

20 students and six teachers were killed in the shooting.

“Every single one of these families [was] drowning in grief, and Alex Jones put his foot right on top of them,” said Attorney Chris Mattei during the trial.

Not only did the families argue that their grief was being worsened by Jones’ claims, but also that his loyal followers would send them death threats constantly. Imagine sending a hateful message to the family of a mass shooting victim because you think it’s the right thing to do for your toad king?

I can visualise exactly what that kind of loser looks like, and I know you can too.

Jones eventually admitted that he believed the shooting did in fact happen, but still refused to apologise to the families. He also reportedly slammed his “liberal” critics during the trial, which does not surprise me in the slightest.

This is actually the second time that Jones has been ordered to pay out money after a Texas court ordered he pay US$4.1 million (AUD$6.5 million) in compensatory damages and US$45.2 million (AUS$71 million) in punitive damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose son Jesse was killed in the shooting.

Unfortunately for everyone though Texas law caps punitive damage payouts at $US750k (AUS$1 million), which probably means that Jones won’t be forking over as much money as we’d want him to.