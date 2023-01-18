A bloke from Melbourne who claims to be the ex of Kanye West‘s new Aussie bride Bianca Censori has spoken out, spilling the tea on what she was like before moving to America and shacking up with an anti-semitic rapper.

Chatting with Nova FM’s Fitzy & Wippa on Wednesday, the man who simply went by “Nick” and refused to speak on live radio (answering his questions off-air) gave us a bit of insight into Bianca Censori.

“Bianca and I dated for six years and have known each other since we were teenagers,” said Nick.

“We have been through a huge amount together through high school and through university.

“We met as teenagers in the suburb of Ivanhoe [Melbourne] around the age of 14 in 2007 and began dating in 2014.”

Not the craziest tea, my guy. Where’s the spice? Where’s the drama?

“I wouldn’t say she was the biggest fan of Kanye West at the time, but I do have hilarious videos of her dancing in a boxy outfit to the song ‘I Love It’,” he continued.

“Bianca has always been bigger than Melbourne and we both knew this.

“One time we travelled to America and she told me she would live there one day.

“The girl is extremely talented and took the leap to go chase her dream of being a famous architect, which she’s achieved.”

It’s kinda iconic that she didn’t give a shit about Kanye’s music before marrying him. Then again she also quit uni after he allegedly sent her a DM so she must have had some respect for the man.

Nick was then asked how he feels about the marriage.

“Of course I support them. If Bianca is happy, I am happy for her.

“She has always been supportive of my relationships. I wish them the best and hope it’s a modern-day love story.”

Damn, this was so overwhelmingly… positive?

If you mix these quotes with the recent ones from the girl claiming to be Bianca Censori’s childhood friend, it sounds like Censori is a saint on Earth.

That or there’s some weird positive press thing going on at the moment. Who’s to say?