Last month you might’ve seen a yarn I wrote about 2020 being a shithouse year, astrologically. Well I hate to break it to ya, but it’s about to get worse ‘cos Mercury Retrograde begins this week on June 18.

To prepare you for the dreaded Merc Retro, I’ve pulled together a bunch of spiritual tips to help you protect yourself from devastation until it concludes on July 12.

Tip #1: Plan ahead

The science behind Mercury Retrograde is that the planet Mercury starts to go backwards, which, in turn, makes our lives go backward as well.

For this reason, be sure to plan ahead when it comes to everything from a Uni assignment to a post-iso vacay to something as simple as a bus ride.

Travel, transport and technology are believed to go awry during this time so plan ahead, be patient and have a backup just in case.

Tip #2: Triple check your texts

Mercury is believed to rule communication so therefore Retrograde is said to cause miscommunications, which isn’t a fun time.

Make sure you listen carefully to your mates and avoid jumping to conclusions. Was that a backhanded compliment your friend just served or are you just assuming the worst ‘cos Mercury’s fucking with your emotions?

Oh, and also double check important documents, risky texts and DMs – don’t screenshot a convo with your crush and send it to him/her instead of sending to the group chat to dissect.

Tip #3: Get the crystals

If you’re the kind of person who freaks out about Mercury Retrograde, chances are you’re also the kind of person who has an entire arsenal of crystals at your disposal, which is great news ‘cos those charming lil stones can help you protect your energy during this crazy time.

Protective stones like amethyst, black tourmaline, black obsidian, jet and smokey quartz can help keep you grounded, calm, focused and safe from harm.

To harness their energy, they can be held in your hand, placed on a bedside table, or in your purse or pocket. You can also create a crystal grid during this time to hold your intention for the Retrograde period.

Head here for a more thorough rundown of how to create a safe space at home using crystals.

Tip #4: Mercury Retrograde meditation

Are you a frequent meditator? Great, keep it up.

Not much of a meditator? Now’s the time to become one.

While you can’t control what goes down during Mercury Retrograde, you can control how you behave and react to sticky situations and meditation can help you take a step back and make wise decisions.

Tip #5: Sage. Sage. Sage.

This one speaks for itself. Sage literally everything to ward off evil and foster positive vibes.

Had a shit day? Sage yourself. Is your house filled with bad vibes? Sage the joint. Is your phone going to shit? Why not, sage that as well.

Learn more about sage / smudging here.

Matty Galea is the Entertainment Editor at Pedestrian. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts sarcastic, self-deprecating content on Instagram.