Just Gonna Say It: Mercury Retrograde Restored Its Bad Rep By Exposing Wife Guys As Root Rats

Do you have a little more pep in your step this week? Is the sun shining brighter? Is the grass greener? Is your skin clearer? That’s because the dreaded Mercury Retrograde ended last week and bloody hell, it was a doozy. All you have to do is look at all the Hollywood cheating scandals including Adam Levine and Ned Fulmer from The Try Guys to see how the bonkers cosmic event impacted us earthlings.

In addition to screwing with communication, technology and just sending us into a spiral, Mercury Retrograde has been known to bring secrets to light and man, did it do just that to the aforementioned shady blokes.

The Adam Levine scandal was classic Mercury Retrograde coming out to play.

Not only did he have several alleged exes show up out of the woodwork with damning receipts (those DMs will live rent-free in my head forever), but his relationship with his wife surely took a tumble as a result.

Interestingly, around this time a sneaky source wrote in to goss guru Deuxmoi, pointing out that more “secrets and scandals” will be coming out during this retrograde period.

“This Mercury Retrograde is exposing all the secrets and scandals up until October second,” the anonymous stargazer wrote to Deuxmoi.

“Everyone in Hollywood hold on tight! Many divorces, splits will come from this for sure.”

They concluded, “Lots of people may be told it’s an open relationship from one side of the partnership but it’s usually NOT true!”

Obsessed with this @deuxmoiworld tip putting the Adam Levine scandal down to Mercury Retrograde and saying there’s more to come. The perfect intersection of my two true passions: wild celebrity drama and wild astrological occurrences. pic.twitter.com/RY573vma8B — Matthew Galea (@mattygalea_) September 23, 2022

Sure enough, days later Ned Fulmer from The Try Guys was busted cheating on his missus with an employee and subsequently fired.

Again, past misdeeds came back to bite him in the ass and his relationship with his family and his colleagues were impacted, as was his job ‘cos The Try Guys fired the bloke.

As predicted, Mercury Retrograde lifted the lid on the Hollywood Wife Guy, the one who makes their entire personality about loving their missus when behind-the-scenes they’re doing shady shit.

If these sneaky cretins were ever going to be exposed, of course it was during Mercury Retrograde. The ultimate truth teller. The bullshit detector. The ruthless cosmic shitshow.

Plus a total of six planets were retrograde when this all went down, so shit was bound to hit the fan.

That’s why us astrologers are always saying that Mercury Retrograde is equal parts terrifying and liberating because during this time, dodgy peeps with bad karma tend to slip up and we see their true colours.

To quote Nene Leakes from The Real Housewives of Atlanta: “You can never win when you’re dirty, honey!”

The next Mercury Retrograde kicks off on December 29 so we get a little bit of breathing room before we’re plunged into chaos again.

Thank Christ because I’m sure we all need a lie-down and a cold compress after all the drama that’s gone down!

Phoneys, fakes, cheaters and charlatans have until then to hit unsend on their questionable DMs and make their apologies before more tea is spilled.

Or not, because we do enjoy watching philanderers get exposed and held accountable for their dirty actions.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.