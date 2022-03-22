Soppy Pisces Season is done and dusted and may I add: A-fucking-men. In its place comes fiery Aries Season and since it’s the first sign in the Wheel of the Zodiac, that makes it the astrological new year!

From approximately March 21 through to April 19, the sun will be in Aries, and so its fire sign energy will impact us all.

During Aries season, we’re encouraged to embody the spirit of the ram sign.

Ditch self-doubt and summon confidence! Have the important conversations you’ve been avoiding, even if they ruffle some feathers! Send that risky text! Ask for that promotion! Tell toxic people to fuck right off! You get the point.

Aries Season gives us the chance to shake things up and make some changes for the better.

As it’s the astrological new year, it’s also a time for setting intentions and manifesting, so be bold and ask for what you want with gusto, just like a good Aries would.

The only downside to this period is that because we’re all feeling brave and daring, we’re likely to become locked in harsh convos with people.

Also our tempers will be short and we’ll be feeling fiery and spicy which can be tricky to navigate in yourself and other people.

In times where you’re feeling v. testy, frustrated, anxious and about to blow, remove yourself from the situation and centre yourself.

Hopefully you come through to the other side having manifested some of those goals of yours!

