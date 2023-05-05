You may have heard the spiritual mayday being sounded by your astrology lover pals about the the Full Moon Eclipse in Scorpio on Saturday May 6, otherwise known as the Flower Moon. Sure, it’s got a pretty name, but it’s actually a v. chaotic time so full moon rituals are a must, must, must!

Assemble your coven, dust off your crystals and follow these full moon rituals to a tee in order in order to not only survive this bonkers occurrence, but also to access its powerful energy.

What is the Flower Moon / Full Moon Eclipse in Scorpio?

First up, let’s delve into the astrology behind the Full Moon Eclipse in Scorpio AKA the Flower Moon.

Remember how I said this one is going to be a doozy so you’ll need your full moon rituals?

That’s because Eclipse Season is known to be particularly chaotic, plus it’s Mercury Retrograde, PLUS this one falls in Scorpio, a particularly spicy sign.

Emotions will be running high, people will be feeling tense and there’s a sense of disruption and dissension in the air thanks to wild-ass Scorpio.

That’s the negative shit, now onto the positive.

The lunar eclipse as well as the full moon permeates powerful energy. Now is a good time to tap into said energy to clear negative entities and blockages from our path.

You do that by heeding these rituals…

READ MORE Everything You Need To Know About The Spooky Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse Before It Rises Tonight

Full moon rituals

Banishing ritual

Have unwanted people come out of the woodwork recently? Are you being haunted by ghosts from your past? Do you need to end a toxic relationship or friendship? Now is a great time to do the ol’ freezer trick. It’s an oldie, but a goodie.

You’ll need:

*A sheet of white A4 paper

*A black pen

*A small container

*A freezer (duh)

What to do: Light the candles and write down the full name of the undesired person, including their middle name and DOB if you have it. Under their info, write down their shitty behaviour and why you want them gone, focusing on how they’ve wronged you as you do this (replay it in your mind’s eye — visualisation is VERY important).

Fold the paper several times and pop it in the container.

Keep it in the back of the fridge until you feel that your wish has been granted, then you can burn the sheet of paper and move on with your life.

Unblocking ritual

Do you feel like you’re cursed? Is there something you’ve been trying to manifest, like, forever but it’s just not happening? This ritual removes all blockages from your path.

You’ll need:

*A crystal (clear quartz for healing, rose quartz for relationships, tiger’s eye, black obsidian or tourmaline for protection, citrine for success)

What to do: Close your eyes. Take the crystal and hold it in your hands, focusing on your goals and situations that have stopped you from achieving them.

When you’re done processing the shit part, then it’s time for the good part. Visualise all your goals coming to life. As you do this, move the crystal around your forehead in a circular motion.

Carry the crystal with you indefinitely until your goals start to materialise.

Angel / Oracle / Tarot card reading

This weekend is a great time to pull cards, since the universe’s magic is more active than ever.

Whatever your preferred deck of cards is, grab ’em and do a reading under the stars.

You’ll be amazed by the results!

Cleansing ritual

Burn sage sticks and Palo Santo to cleanse yourself of any negative energy and to bless both yourself and your space.

For more on Eclipse Season, head HERE and for Mercury Retrograde survival tips, head HERE.

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN, as well as our resident astrologer. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.