There’s A Powerful Full Moon Rising This Weekend So Here’s How To Tap Into Its Shit Hot Energy

There are many astrological events that the spiritually inclined both observe and tap into, one of the strongest and most frequent being the full moon.

Although everyone knows that those babies carry vast power and energy, I, as an astrologer and spiritual person, am always asked how we can make the moon magic work for us.

Here, I’ve explained everything you need to know about the full moon.

When is the next full moon?

Buckle up, bbs, ‘cos the full moon in Sagittarius rises this Sunday.

Just like the adventure-loving Sagittarian (we all know one), the Sagittarius moon will inspire you to break free of restrictions in search of something new.

It’s a reminder that the only thing holding us back is our own self-doubt, so this weekend you’ll be blessed with the opportunity to ditch the old ways in search of the new.

It’s all about freedom, growth, independence, expansion and reaching for the fkn stars.

But, here’s the catch, you’ll only find this new path you so crave if you veer off the path you’re currently on in search of a new one.

Embrace the Archer’s energy and be brave, bold, even chaotic if ya have to. Surprise yourself by being a spicy binch.

What do I do on the full moon?

For the super witchy ones among us, here’s how you can tap into the power of the moon:

