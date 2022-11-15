Here’s Your Easy-As Guide To Creating A Vision Board To Manifest Whatever The Fuck Ya Want

You hear the word “manifestation” thrown around a lot and we know what it is but the how part seems to be a mystery to some folks. There’s a lot of ways to summon good shit into your life but one of the most powerful methods is by creating a vision board.

Here’s everything you need to know about crafting your very own vision board.

What is a vision board?

Let’s start with what the heck a vision board even is.

Put simply, a vision board is a collage of images, photos and affirmations that represent one’s dreams and desires.

It’s designed to act as a source of inspiration that a person will place somewhere they’ll see it every day, so as to serve as a daily reminder of the goals they’re reaching for.

But it’s more than just an inspo wall. This isn’t Pinterest.

According to the laws of manifestation, by visualising what you want, you have a greater chance of willing it into existence.

By selecting the various images and phrases and sticking them to a board that you’ll look at all the time, you’ll start to ~visualise~ your dreams and the universe might just make them a reality.

Do vision boards really work?

This is a question sceptics ask all the time.

Well, do prayers work? Do crystals work? Do evil eyes work?

There’s no scientific answer for any of these questions but consulting science is a fool’s errand when it comes to manifestation.

The only way you’ll be able to answer that question is by trying it out for yourself!

I’ve personally had much success with vision boards and know other people who have as well. But if nothing else, you’ve created a gorgeous piece of art that doubles as a reminder of what you’re working towards.

That can’t be a bad thing, right?

How do you make a vision board?

Thought you’d never ask!

First, get yourself a cork board and some push pins.

Then, rifle through magazines, pamphlets, basically anything with words and images in it and cut out whatever represents your goals.

If you don’t have any mags available, feel free to print stuff off the internet.

Arrange them all on the board, focusing on what you want to manifest as you’re doing this.

Place your vision board somewhere that you pass by daily like your desk or your kitchen bench so that you’re seeing the images often.

Now wait for your dreams to become a reality…

And when they do, don’t thank me, thank the universe!

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.