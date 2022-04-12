Do you believe in manifestation? If you do, you’re in for one helluva treat. If you don’t, you better start believing, because today you’ll have a once in a lifetime opportunity to bring your dreams to fruition.

Today marks a super rare astrological event as luck planet Jupiter connects with powerful Neptune in dreamy Pisces.

I’m sure that sentence sounded like total gibberish to you, but stay with me here, lemme explain…

The planet Jupiter is all about good fortune and opportunities for growth, while Neptune represents dreams and aspirations. Since they’re both joining forces in Pisces, this is a powerful time for making ‘yuge changes and transformation.

The holy union of the aforementioned planets will open the gates to the other realm, making our wildest dreams appear within reach.

If there’s a goal that you’ve been wanting to achieve, a side hustle you’ve been dying to get off the ground, or just anything in general that you’ve been hoping to manifest, today’s energy will help you do just that.

Creativity is currently at an all-time high, as is your ability to tap into your ~spirituality~ to summon what you need.

The last time this happened was in 1856 and the next time will be in 2188 (!!!) – it’s a pretty huge fkn deal.

So cancel whatever evening plans you have and make like Hannah from Byron Baes and get manifesting!

How the bloody hell does one do that, you ask?

Well first off, manifesting isn’t a one size fits all sitch and everyone has their own methods of manifestation.

The most important elements in manifesting is to first identify what it is you want, then spend time visualising it coming to fruition.

You might want to carve out some time today to sit down and write your goals, dreams and aspirations into your journal, as simply writing it down is a powerful form of manifestation.

You could sit in a circle of candles and crystals and meditate while focusing on what you want. Might sound woo-woo as fuck but trust me, it bloody works! While meditating, you may receive an epiphany that’ll help you transform a dream into reality.

Or you can go all arty farty with it and craft yourself a vision board featuring images of all your desires. When I knock off this arvo, I plan on rifling through the stack of magazines that’s been taking up real estate in my wardrobe and finding pics that represent my goals. Then I’ll take a bunch of push pins and populate a cork board with all those glorious images to help manifest my goals.

Fun fact: Jackie Gillies of The Real Housewives of Melbourne once told me that she manifested the show by crafting a vision board which included an image of a bunch of women walking on a red carpet. See? This shit is legit if you believe in it!

Tap into the power of the Jupiter-Neptune conjunction in Pisces and anything is possible.

Matty Galea is the Senior Entertainment Editor at , as well as our resident astrologer who pens our weekly horoscope series, ‘Your Horos Are Here’. He also Tweets about pop culture and astrology and posts spicy content on Instagram.