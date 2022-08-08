Today Is One Of The Most Powerful Days For Manifesting So Here’s How To Tap Into The Energy

I’m sure you’ve woken up with one helluva hangover from bottomless mimosas and you’re feeling rather cranky. But you may wanna ditch the negative thoughts ASAP and think positive because the Lion’s Gate Portal has opened for one day only and it’s a super powerful time for manifesting.

Here, we’re gonna discuss what the Lion’s Gate Portal means in astrology and how you can tap into its energy to manifest whatever the hell you want.

When does the Lion’s Gate Portal open?

Each year on August 8!

What is the Lion’s Gate Portal?

Every year when the sun in Leo aligns with the star Sirius, Orion’s Belt and the Earth, a powerful portal of energy is opened.

For this one day, there are endless manifestation possibilities.

This belief dates back to Egyptian times as the ancient Egyptians worshipped Sirius as the goddess Sopdet and celebrated her return in the morning sky as the start of a new year.

For this reason, mystic peeps have used this time to harness potent manifesting energy and summon their dreams to reality.

Today is the eighth day of the eighth month and in both numerology and astrology, eight is a very significant number.

The eighth house and eighth sign of the zodiac belong to Scorpio, which means today’s energy is all about power and transformation. AKA accessing power to make necessary changes in our lives.