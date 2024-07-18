The Full Moon In Capricorn Is Your Chance To Make Big Changes In Your Life, Here’s How

If there’s anything you’ve been needing to accomplish but you can’t quite get there, then you’re in luck because the July 2024 Full Moon is a Full Moon in Capricorn, AKA the get-shit-done sign.

So fix your eyes on those goals that you’ve been dying to kick because a nice dose of cosmic momentum is coming your way.

Here’s everything you need to know about working with the Full Moon in Capricorn and how its energy can benefit your life.

The Full Moon in Capricorn July 2024

When is it?

The Full Moon in Capricorn rises on July 21, 2024.

So cancel your Sunday plans and make sure you’re primed and ready for what’s to come!

What does it mean?

As always, the Full Moon encompasses the energy of the sign in which it falls.

So since this one falls in the stern and serious but bold and powerful Capricorn, those words are just what you’ll be tryna be during the Full Moon (and the days before and after).

The Full Moon and Capricorn is conjunct with Pluto, the planet of change and transformation.

What should I do during the Full Moon?

As Cancer Season rages on, you can expect some intense emotions over the next few days (it’s been a teary one, hasn’t it?).

But the good news is that the energy of Capricorn will help you shake off the sadness and actually start solving your problems, rather than just wallowing in self-pity.

‘What Was I Made For?’ has been playing in my head all month — we need this Full Moon in Capricorn!

Tap into the determined, sensible and logical spirit of Capricorn as well as transformative Pluto to convert your sadness into sunshine and your questions into answers.

Things won’t be all sunshine rainbows, there will be some serious introspection needed which could result in tough decisions being made, but that’s the point of Capricorn. It’s that tough love that you know you need, rather than the sweet and sensitive Cancerian vibe we’ve been swimming in.

The July Full Moon is your opportunity to do the work and see results.

Full Moon In Capricorn Rituals

For the witchy ones, there’s plenty you can do during this time to take advantage of the powerful energy emanating from the big silver shiny boi.

The answers you seek will be within reach during this time, so if they don’t come to you naturally, it might be worth doing a tarot / angel / oracle card reading to figure out wtf is happening and what the universe reckons you should do next.

If there’s a promotion you’ve been gunning for a job you’ve been searching for, I’d recommend performing some career advancement spells as the work-oriented sign of Capricorn will help you achieve results.

Remember, there’s power in numbers — so gather the girlies and perform these rituals together! (Credit: The Craft)

As I said earlier, Cancer Season has been a heavy time but Leo Season is right around the corner and things should start to lighten up.

