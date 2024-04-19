Taurus Season Has Arrived & It’s Your Invitation To Indulge, Splurge And Treat Yo’self To Naps

We’re only a quarter of the way through the year and I’m already bloody exhausted, not sure about you lot. If, like me, you feel super drained and need a sign to slow the fuck down, well here it is: Taurus Season has just begun.

Aside from their stubbornness, Taureans are known for their penchant for naps and snacks. I know, I know, literally everyone on earth loves naps and snacks, but the bull sign is most affiliated with taking it easy and chilling out.

So as their energy radiates through the atmosphere for the next month, take a leaf out of their book and enjoy some downtime and pampering.

Think about the Taurus folk in your life.

They’re the self-professed nap queens, they’re always recommending TV series to watch ‘cos they love bingeing (both shows and snacks), and they’ll take a night of face masks over a night on the town.

But they offset their desire to be pampered with strength and tenacity, just like the bull, which is exactly what we need in this trying time.

As an earth sign, Taurus has a power that’s not flighty or erratic, but steady, solid and grounded in the real world.

So basically, you should avoid all responsibilities and take your indulgence seriously.

If that’s not enough of a reason to tap into your pleasure centres, also remember that Mercury Retrograde is raging on so you’re likely to be feeling pretty lousy.

Combat that by, well, doing whatever the hell it is that makes you feel good.

Splash out and buy some exxy scented candles, set yourself a serious goal of finishing that new Netflix series (Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is now streaming on Hayu and it’s a banger) and / or test out some fuck-off luxurious beauty routine that your fave celeb or influencer brags about on the ‘gram.

Your mission this Taurus season is to become a pamper / nap / snack / self-care / self-love queen.

YOU CAN DO IT!!!