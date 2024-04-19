How To See The Super Rare Devil Comet From Australia, Passing For The First Time In 70 Years

With the recent Eclipse Season and Mercury Retrograde wreaking havoc on our lives, you’re probably thinking that the cosmos brings us nothing but doom and gloom… but you would be wrong, my friend! There are plenty of gorgeous spectacles for us to enjoy such as the Devil Comet which will be putting on a show for us to close out April.

Over the next few days, the Devil Comet — also known as Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks — will be passing Earth.

Here’s how to see it and what the heck it means in terms of astrology.

The Devil Comet 2024

What is the Devil Comet?

It’s a rare celestial phenomenon that astronomers, astrologers and people who just love seeing cool shit have observed since the 1800s.

It was first discovered by Jean-Louis Pons on July 12, 1812 and then independently rediscovered by William Robert Brooks in 1883.

While not every celestial event is visible to us earthlings, this one certainly is and it’s a divine sight to behold.

You’re gonna wanna clear the decks, cancel your plans and check it out because this super rare lunar event only occurs every 70 years!

Here she is in all her devilish glory! (Credit: Getty)

When can I see it?

According to Dr Rebecca Allen from the Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing at Swinburne University of Technology, this cosmic bad boi will be visible for the rest of April with its peak on the 22nd.

“This brilliant green comet with a sinister crescent nucleus will continue to brighten over the next few nights with a peak around April 22nd,” she shared.

How can I see the Devil Comet in Australia?

Dr Allen advised curious comet-gazers to “look towards the western horizon near sunset for a nice pairing with Jupiter.”

But here’s the tea, although visible to the naked eye, your best chance of seeing the comet in all its glory will be from cameras, binoculars, and telescopes.

Dr Vanessa Moss, an astronomer at CSIRO, also advised that “those hoping to catch a glimpse should look (or point binoculars) in the direction of the western horizon just after sunset throughout the rest of April, and search for a fuzzy blob near Jupiter. Hopefully it’ll put on a bit of a show for us!”

What does it mean in astrology?

Okay, enough with the science-y part — let’s get into the mystical meaning of it all.

In astrology, comets are known to be powerful messengers and bringers of change and transformation. Vedic astrology, in particular, suggests that when comets pass by earth, we can expect upheaval to the order of the world.

This Devil Comet, which falls as the Sun moves from Aries to Taurus, represents the dichotomy of good vs evil, right vs wrong, freedom vs oppression, and our ongoing desire for world peace.

As it passes by our earth, let it serve as a reminder to think outside of just ourselves and our own sheltered lives. Be aware of what’s happening in the world and the ways in which we can make meaningful change by any means possible.

It’s a time for introspection and assessment, and ultimately for transformation and change.

When is the next Devil Comet?

As I said, you’re gonna wanna pay attention to this one because the Devil Comet won’t pass by earth again until around 2094.

Christ knows where we’ll be by then, what with the state of the planet and everything.

Hopefully the ~upheaval~ and ~transformative energy~ can help change that!

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is out now! You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.