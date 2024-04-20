The Jupiter-Uranus Conjunction In Taurus: Why It’s The Most Intense Day Of The Year

The first half of the year has been rather chaotic, astrologically speaking. From Mercury Retrograde to Eclipse Season, it seems like the hits just keep on coming. And I regret to inform you that they ain’t stopping as today is the most astrologically intense day of the year, with two super rare cosmic events coinciding: the Jupiter-Uranus Conjunction in Taurus and the Devil Comet passing by earth and bringing its chaos with it.

Yep. Today, for the first time in 84 years, Jupiter and Uranus will join forces in Taurus, causing a seismic shift on earth. Meanwhile, the Devil Comet will also be heading our way.

But relax, my friends. It ain’t all bad! Here’s everything you need to know about these ultra rare events.

The Jupiter-Uranus Conjunction in Taurus

What is the Jupiter-Uranus Conjunction in Taurus?

It’s a conversion of the planets Jupiter and Uranus, which does not happen often!

In fact, this particular conversion hasn’t occurred in 84 years.

A conjunction is when two planets cross each other’s paths and join forces in the same sign, creating a powerful fusion of their individual planetary energies, which we’ll get into in a mo.

What has the Jupiter-Uranus Conjunction caused in the past?

As pointed out by Bustle, the last time Jupiter and Uranus formed a conjunction was in 2010 — the same year as the Arab Spring, the Occupy movements, and WikiLeaks.

But the last Jupiter-Uranus conjunction in Taurus was way back in June 1941, and the time before that was on July 1, 1858, at which time Charles Darwin published his theory of evolution.

Do with this information what you will.

What does it mean for us?

So here’s the astrological tea: Jupiter carries luck and blessings, while Uranus is all about change and transformation. When they link up, the energy is potent and intense. From it, big things can happen.

There’s no telling what can occur from this, but basically, the messaging here is to get ready for the unexpected.

There’ll be breakthroughs on a personal level and on a global scale.

You might have an emotional, mental, or spiritual breakthrough, of sorts. You might find the missing puzzle piece to solving your relationship drama or even perhaps putting the finishing touches on a creative project or side hustle.

On a global scale, we can expect a major shift, of sorts. An advancement in an area where change needs to be affected.

If you’re unsure of what to expect from this lunation, suss out where Taurus falls in your birth chart. Whatever area in which the bull sign appears is likely where changes will occur for you personally.

Otherwise, just pay attention to any opportunities for change and growth in your life.

Interestingly, this coincides with the super rare Devil Comet which is passing earth for the first time in 70 years.

Comets are powerful messengers that spark all kinds of wild happenings on earth. They tend to appear during times of human suffering and serve as a reminder of how precious life really is.

It’s a time for introspection and assessment, and ultimately for transformation and change.

Let’s not forget that it’s also Mercury Retrograde for a few more days so erratic energy is in the air — you’ve gotta be vigilant and follow the guidance we’ve provided.

I know this has been a bit of an information overload, but the crux of it is that the universe is practically screaming at us right now, so look alive and be open to the messages that you’re being sent. And, perhaps more importantly, be ready to embrace change.

When is the next one?

It won’t happen again until 2108.

