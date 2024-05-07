The Luckiest New Moon Of 2024 Is About To Rise So Here’s How To Collect Your Blessings

The Taurus New Moon 2024 is here and a new day is dawning, my friends!

It’s the first New Moon after the hectic as hell Eclipse Season and Mercury Retrograde, both of which really shook us to the core.

Shit went down. Conversations were had. Feelings were felt. And now we’re on the other side of it and it’s time to gather ourselves, realign and forge a new path.

This New Moon is not one to be missed. In fact, some astrologers (including yours truly) have said that this will be the luckiest New Moon of 2024 due to its association with luck planet Jupiter.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Taurus New Moon and how to access its powerful earthy energy.

Taurus New Moon 2024

When is the next New Moon?

Tomorrow, wouldn’t ya bloody know it!

The next New Moon rises on 8 May at 1:21 pm but its energy will be present in the days prior and days after it’s at its peak.

What does the Taurus New Moon mean?

New Moons are all about welcoming fresh energy and new beginnings, and the sign of Taurus represents indulgence and going after what you want.

Now is a time to hit the pause button so you can check in with yourself and reassess your goals and plans for the future. Then, once you’ve identified what you want to manifest, you can start planting seeds and setting intentions.

You’ll have cosmic energy on your side, and not just from the New Moon.

You see, this lunar occurrence coincides with a special planetary one: the Jupiter-Venus conjunction, which brings about abundance and good fortune.

Jupiter is the luck planet and Venus is the planet of beauty and romance, so those are the energies you should be tapping into over the next few days.

Full disclosure: the New Moon won’t be visible to us, I just wanted to throw this moon pic in for good measure. It looks pretty, doesn’t it? (Credit: Getty)

As I said, this is the luckiest New Moon of the year, and therefore an excellent time to manifest, manifest, manifest!

What should I do during this time?

There is luck to be found and new beginnings to be had in the realms of love, werk and finances — pay attention to growth opportunities in all of these areas.

Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for all sweet opps that present themselves to you and grab them with both hands!

For the witchy ones among us, centre your rituals around the aforementioned subjects, i.e. use pink and red candles to manifest love, green and yellow candles for work-related wishes, etc.

It’d also be a fab idea to do a cleansing to clear out the negative energy of recent times and allow the blessings to find you.

If you’re into Tarot and Angel Cards, you might wanna do a reading to help you find your path.

Us, after being showered by the bountiful energy of Taurus New Moon, plus Jupiter and Venus.

To see what else you can expect from the rest of May, check out your monthly horoscope for all the answer.

Matt Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is out now! You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.