The Full Moon in Scorpio has arrived and whataya know? It’s a Harvest Moon so it’s extra special! No, not a Pink Moon, a Harvest Moon (we’ll go into that later). Not to mention the fact that it marks the ending of the cosmic chaos we’ve been swimming in since the start of year.

Since it falls in the spooky water sign Scorpio, its energy is particularly potent and the chance for levelling up abounds us.

Read on for everything you need to know about this cool cosmic occurrence…

Brace yourselves, witches. (Credit: American Horror Story)

The Full Moon in Scorpio April 2024

What happens during the Full Moon in Scorpio?

What happens? Well, absolutely anything, really! Great things are possible when the moon is infused with water sign energy!

Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, which is the planet of transformation so expect opportunities for growth and change to appear over the next few days.

This moon marks the conclusion of Mercury Retrograde and Eclipse Season, so it’ll feel like a reprieve, of sorts. You’ll feel refreshed, revamped, and reinvigorated, with a newfound lust for life.

I know the last few months have been sucky with all that cosmic chaos, but a brand new cycle is now beginning — get ready to jump on board!

What is the Harvest Moon?

It’s the full moon that occurs nearest to the Autumnal Equinox, AKA the season that occurs when the sun passes the equator, moving from one hemisphere to the other.

It will reach its peak at 9:50AM AEST, so keep your eyes on the skies at around moonrise. You may have noticed that the moon was big and beautiful yesterday and it will also be sticking around for the next few nights as well.

What is the Pink Moon?

Some people might mistakenly call the April Moon a Pink Moon as this is what the Northern Hemisphere describes as the April Moon. But in the Southern Hemisphere, it’s the Harvest Moon or Hunter’s Moon.

The gorg pink moon is named after the pink phlox, a US flower that blooms at the same time as the appearance of the moon, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Is it actually pink? Nah, it isn’t.

What should I do during the Full Moon in Scorpio?

The Full Moon in Scorpio provides us with an opportunity to connect with the divine energies of the moon to manifest whatever we like, charge our crystals, do a cleansing etc.

Herald in this new planetary cycle by brushing off all the negativity that you’ve accumulated so far in 2024.

Tap into fresh energy by trying something new — ask someone out, apply for a new gig, renew your wardrobe etc.

To suss out what you’ve got on for the rest of the month, check out your April 2024 horoscope.

When is the April 2024 Full Moon?

The moon will reach its peak at 24th April 2024 at 9:50 am, but its energy and its beauty will be present in the days before and after.

