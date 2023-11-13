Hold Onto Your Manifestations ‘Cos A Scorpio New Moon Is Launching Us Into The Depths Of Chaos

Feel like you’ve been neglecting or putting off challenges, things you love or ignoring deep emotions? Well, now is the perfect time to explore and marinade in those crevices in your life ‘cos honey, a Scorpio new moon is upon us.

On November 13 (around 4.27am, as per astrostyle), we will be moving into a Scorpio new moon, which will launch folks into the deepest parts of their emotions, beliefs, and beyond.

So basically chaos, on top of chaos with a side of chaos.

As someone who is filling in some big shoes here at PEDESTRIAN.TV — shoutout to Matt Galea, who’s our resident astrologer and author of How to Spot the (Star) Signs — this Scorpio new moon is intense!!!

Speaking to Refinery29, astrologer Stephanie Campos says that the sun and moon, which are both in Scorpio, will be “forming a conjunction with Mars, the Planet of Action, Frustration and War”.

“This is an aligned time to set boundaries, and, in true Scorpio fashion, purge any people or situations from your life that no longer serve you,” Campos told the publication.

The astrologer also mentioned that this time and energy could lead us to “sudden separation, events and outbursts”. Ummm, I hope the only event that I go through is the event in which Beyoncé announces the Australian leg of the Renaissance Tour, followed by an outburst of joy for securing tickets. A girl can only manifest.

via GIPHY

Since we are talking about being deep within our emotions during the Scorpio new moon, it is also a great time to visit your ~spicy~ side.

Scorpio is a sign that is linked to sex, so if you’re feeling a bit frisky, go ahead and explore it. You never know what you will learn about yourself and your interests when it comes to the kinky stuff.

Look, it may feel like the universe is trying to scalp you, but in the end, it’ll all be worth it.

For now, just try to embrace the challenges and take them on as lessons rather than a personal attack from the stars. Also, a ‘yuge plus of setting boundaries and going through obstacles is that it’s a massive stepping stone towards the things you manifest.

Image source: American Horror Story