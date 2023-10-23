It’s Time To Enter Your Villain Era ‘Cos Spicy Binch Scorpio Season Is Here To Fuck Shit Up

If you have a Scorpio in your life, you’ll bloody well know it. And not just because it basically forms their entire personality.

They’re the ones with better sex lives (and sex tips) than anyone you know. They’ve offered to hex your ex when they’ve done you dirty. When you go out together, they’re always on the prowl and they know exactly what they’re doing. But despite their hard exterior and all-around bad binch energy, you’ve also seen them be emotional and vulnerable.

With this friend in mind, it should come as no surprise that Scorpio Season is one of the most intense astrological periods of the year.

Scorpio is associated with sex, mystery, and transformation, so from October 23 to November 22, all signs will be feeling kinky, restless, emotional, reflective and spicier in every way.

It’s a time for releasing negative emotions and patterns that might be keeping you from reaching a deeper transformation.

Info that has been kept hidden will come to the surface and unexpected events will force you to be ruthless and make major changes.

Scorpios are forceful but intuitive beings who aren’t afraid to go after what they want, but when they’re feeling lost and without a sense of direction, they can be v. hot and cold.

One day they’ll be sliding into your DMs, the next they’ll be hitting the block button.

During this time, you’ll feel things very intensely, just like Scorpios do all the time. Rather than shutting out those intense feelings, embrace them.

Take this time to reflect on your true desires and put strategies in place to summon what you want.

Channel the powerful, sassy, bad binch vibes of Scorpio to level up your life.

Matty Galea is the Managing Editor of PEDESTRIAN.TV, as well as our resident astrologer. His first book How To Spot The (Star) Signs is coming October 31. You can find him on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.