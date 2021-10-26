Look. For some, astrology is complete horse-shit hullabaloo bogus ridiculousness that should be completely ignored, if not lambasted with Nelson-from-The-Simpsons finger pointing.

You know:

For many of us though, astrology is a fun and zesty, potentially true guide for our lives. Maybe you follow the rules of the stars religiously. Maybe you’re like me and you’re just curious, but take it all with a grain of salt.

Regardless of which one of those categories you fall into, this article will be FUN. Bc I’m about to list the most compatible, and incompatible, signs for your own.

1. ARIES (March 21 – April 19)

GREEN LIGHT: As a fire sign, Aries get along great with other fire signs (Leo, Sagittarius, Aries). You’ll also find air signs are a good match (Gemini, Libra, Aquarius). Aquarius is a 10/10 match as they’re love adventures just as much as you do, or match up with a Sagittarius if you want the hottest sex in the world.

RED LIGHT: Earth and Water signs, like Taurus, Capricorn, Virgo, Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces.

2. TAURUS (April 20 – May 20)

GREEN LIGHT: Other Earth signs (Virgo, Capricorn, Taurus) or Water signs, which are calming for Taureans (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio). Cancers are the most compatible – you guys have a deep physical and emotional connection, as well as Virgos, who are easy-going and practical like you are. Capricorns and Taureans are supposed to have the most compatibility of all star signs, so if you meet one…

RED LIGHT: The drama-filled fire signs (Leo, Sagittarius, Aries). Also, Air signs are potentially a hard pass – that’s Gemini, Libra and Aquarius).

3. GEMINI (May 21 – June 20)

GREEN LIGHT: Fire signs (Leo, Sagittarius, Aries) and fellow air signs Libra and Aquarius work well for Gemini. It’s Aquarians though who will make you feel like you’ve known each other in another life, and Librans will make you feel you’ve met your intellectual match.

RED LIGHT: Water signs (Pisces, Cancer, Scorpio) and Earth signs (Taurus, Capricorn, Virgo).

4. CANCER (June 21 – July 22)

GREEN LIGHT: Other water signs like Scorpio and Pisces are your best bet, and Earth signs (Taurus, Capricorn, Virgo) are also a good move. Tauruses will make your heart AND your body go wild, though – while Pisceans will really vibe with your nurturing nature, and Scorpio? Well, just get ready to bone like 3 times a day, OK.



RED LIGHT: Fire and Air signs? Nope.

5. LEO (July 23 – August 22)

GREEN LIGHT: Fellow fire signs like Aries, Sagittarius and Leos are the best match, along with Aquarius, Gemini and Libra. Super passionate Sagittareans will be the best match though, since you’re so into life like they are.

RED LIGHT: Water signs are a no-go, so steer clear of Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio, as well as Earth signs like Taurus, Capricorn and Virgo.

6. VIRGO (August 23 – September 22)

GREEN LIGHT: Fellow Earth signs are good-o, like Taurus and Capricorn, as well as the water babies like Scorpio, Pisces and Cancer. Go for a Taurus and you’ll end up in a super grounded relationship built on trust and easy-going practicality, though.

RED LIGHT: Hard pass on Fire signs like Aries, Sagittarius and Leo, as well as air signs.

7. LIBRA (September 23 – October 22)

GREEN LIGHT: Fire signs like Aries, Sagittarius and Leo are a good match for you Librans, as well as fellow Air signs. Gemini will match you on an intellectual level, though.



RED LIGHT: Earth and water signs, hard pass.

8. SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21)

GREEN LIGHT: Fellow water signs are your best bet, or Earth signs like Taurus, Capricorn and Virgo. Get with a Cancer though, and expect to basically break your bed with hot sex, ok – or go for a Piscean if you want that finish-each-others-sentences closeness.

RED LIGHT: Hard pass on Leo and Sagittarius, as well as Air signs like Gemini, Aquarius and Libra.

9. SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21)

GREEN LIGHT: Air signs like Gemini, Aquarius and Libra are a good match, as well as fellow fire signs like Leo and Aries. You’ll love a Leo, though – their fun-loving nature is perfect since all you wanna do is party, too, or match up with an Aries if you want the most fire sex of your life.

RED LIGHT: Say bye to water signs Pisces, Scorpio and Cancer, as well as Earth signs like Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn.

10. CAPRICORN (December 22 – Jan 19)

GREEN LIGHT: Your fellow Earth signs of Taurus and Virgo are the best match, as well as water signs like Pisces, Cancer and Scorpio. It’s Taurus though that is meant to be your ultimate match – Capricorn/Taurean matches are meant to be the most compatible in the entire zodiac system.

RED LIGHT: Fire signs will rile you up, so avoid Leo, Aries and Sagittarius.

11. AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18)

GREEN LIGHT: Fellow air signs like other Aquarians, Gemini and Libra, and fire signs Leo, Aries and Sagittarius. Aries is a great match as they’re just as adventurous as you are. Your biggest mental and emotional connection though? Geminis.

RED LIGHT: Water signs are a no, as well as Earth signs.

12. PISCES (February 19 – March 20)

GREEN LIGHT: Fellow water signs like Cancer and Scorpio are real good, as well as Earth – Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn. Cancer is a real good match though, their nurturing nature is well matched with your love for connection, as well as Scorpio – a Scorpio can basically read your mind, so unique is your intuitive connection.

RED LIGHT: Fire and air signs are a nah for you.